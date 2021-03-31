Pontotoc High tennis picked up a pair of division victories over Mooreville and Caledonia on Friday.
The Warriors blew past the Mooreville Troopers 7-0. Blayze Haynes defeated Jackson Feather 6-2, 6-2 in boys singles, and Holly Stewart beat Nan Pittman 6-0, 6-1 in girls singles. In boys doubles, Joseph Henry and David Metcalfe picked up a 6-0, 6-0 win over Conner Smith and Sutton SCruggs, and Andy Jones and Shontavius Thornton topped Davis Feather and Rock Cummings 6-1, 6-2.
In girls doubles action, Heather Tedford and Mollie Rackley defeated Emily Garcia and Lydia Spencer 6-1, 6-0, and Alison Floyd and Samantha McGregor rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Manjot Nagra and Mya Mott. In mixed doubles action Shayne Lowe and Caroline Howard picked up a 6-3, 6-3 win.
Pontotoc won 6-1 over Caledonia. Shontavius Thornton saw action in boys singles, winning 6-1, 6-1 over Eli Ousley. At number one boys doubles, Joseph Henry and Blayze Haynes defeated Lance Cavenaly and Brody Alexander 6-1, 6-2, while at number two boys doubles David Metcalfe and Andy Jones beat Preston Nyman and Caleb Loftis 6-2, 6-3.
In girls doubles, Heather Tedford and Mollie Rackley defeated Abbey Trotter and Austin Hayes 6-1, 6-4, and Samantha McGregor and Alison Floyd picked up a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Hayley Gilmen and Ava Moore. At the mixed doubles spot, Shayne Lowe and Caroline Howard topped Emma Honton and Breanna Shaw 7-6, 6-3.