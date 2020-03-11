The Pontotoc tennis team has gotten off to a good start over the first couple of weeks of the 2020 season, posting a 4-2 record in their pre-spring break schedule.
The Warriors opened the season on February 25 with a 5-2 victory over Corinth. Russell Moorman defeated DarSham Gonzalez 6-1, 6-0 in boys singles. Pontotoc picked up both boys doubles points, as Joseph Henry and Blayze Haynes won 6-1, 6-1 over Jacob Wilbanks and Luke Mitchell, and Jon Metcalfe and Shane Lowe won 6-0, 6-0 over Frank Laher and McTyiere Davis. Brianna Ball and Caroline Howard dropped the first set 1-6 to Pierce Peterson and Alexis Price in girls doubles; they then won the second the set 6-4 before taking the match in a tiebreaker by the score of 10-6. In mixed doubles, David Metcalfe and Mollie Rackley beat Taylor Robinson and John Parker 6-2, 6-0.
On February 27 Pontotoc won 6-1 over Saltillo. Russell Moorman dropped the first set 0-6 to Houston Walker before winning the second set 6-3; Moorman then won the match in a 12-10 tiebreaker. Alison Floyd defeated Ainsley Robinson 6-1, 6-0 in girls singles. On the boys doubles courts, Joseph Henry and Blayze Haynes knocked off Cade Teeple and Logan Irwin 6-4, 6-4, while Jon Metcalfe and Shayne Lowe rolled 6-0, 6-0 over Parker Shannon and Chase Pankey. Samantha McGregor and Heather Tedford won a tight 6-0, 6-7, 1-0 (10-7) match in girls doubles over Lydia McKissick and Crosby Clayton. David Metcalfe and Caroline Howard beat Carter Shannon and Anna Crouch 6-1, 6-2 in mixed doubles.
On February 28 Pontotoc defeated Mooreville 7-0 in their first Division 2-4A match. Moorman won over Jackson Feather 6-0, 6-3 in boys singles, while Alison Floyd won by forfeit in girls singles. In boys doubles, Henry and Blayze Haynes beat Cayden Rogers and Becker Stark 6-0, 6-0, and Lowe and Jon Metcalfe beat Davis Feather and Conner Enlow 6-0, 6-0. In girls doubles, Ball and Howard picked up a 6-0, 6-0 win over Nam Pittman and Emma Bauer, and Tedford and McGregor won by the same score over Riley Kate Pearce and Ani Pearce. David Metcalfe and Rackley defeated Gracie Owen and Wesley Gillentine 6-1, 6-1 in mixed doubles.
Last Monday the Warriors traveled to Lafayette and dropped a tight 4-3 match. The Warriors picked up both boys doubles points, with victories by Henry and David Metcalfe (6-1, 6-4) and Jon Metcalfe and Lowe (7-5, 6-2). PHS also got a win from Shontavius Thornton and Jaslyn Hopkins (6-3, 6-1) in mixed doubles.
Last Tuesday PHS traveled to Starkville and came away with a 4-3 win. In boys doubles, Henry and David Metcalfe defeated the Yellowjackets' Gordon Welch and Sam Sun 6-4, 6-2, while Jon Metcalfe and Lowe won a 6-2, 6-2 match over Jaren Lee and Grant Peterson. Ball and Howard won 6-4, 2-6, 1-0 (12-10) over Mackenzie Stone and Angela Ross in girls doubles, and Haynes and Hopkins knocked off Sebastian Harvey and Kay Kay Baggett 6-0, 6-1 in mixed doubles.
Last Friday the Warriors fell on the road to Tupelo 7-0.