The Pontotoc Warriors will move up in class to 5A in the 2022-23 school year, and that means significant change for the school’s athletic programs.
PHS will join Corinth in moving up in class, and their division competition will include Clarksdale, New Hope, Lafayette County, and West Point. Those six teams will be part of a group of 24 teams in the state in the 5A classification.
The Mississippi High School Athletic Association released the decision of its executive board concerning the new seven-class system late last month.The state's organizing body for high school athletics voted in April to create a new 7A class, into which larger schools in our area, like Tupelo, Oxford and Starkville will be categorized. (Tupelo is the largest school in the state. When reclassification numbers were released in late 2020, Tupelo had a student enrollment of 1,907.)
The MHSAA previously added a sixth classification in 2009.The state’s guiding organization for sports reevaluates its classification system every two years. It bases the system on enrollment in grades 9-11. Pontotoc came in on the low end of the 5A enrollment spectrum, with approximately 530 students. (Caledonia, for example, will remain in 4A, with about 499 students.)
PHS administrators and coaches said the change in classification presents new opportunities, along with some inconveniences.
“I’m confident that our coaches and athletes will respond well to the new arrangement,” said PHS Athletic Director and Assistant Superintendent Phil Webb. “We’ve enjoyed the competition and camaraderie in 4A, and we’re looking forward to establishing new relationships and engaging in good games among our new colleagues.”
Webb and the PHS coaches said they’re optimistic about the new classification, and the biggest downside will be further travel for road games. “Ripley used to be our farthest division matchup, but that’s all going to change significantly,” said Webb.
Girls’ Basketball Coach Kyle Heard agreed with Webb.
“We’re excited about the new competition, but we’re not excited about the travel,” said Heard. “We try to play a statewide schedule each year, anyway, so that we can prepare for different levels of competition, so the quality of play and the athleticism we’ll face moving up in class shouldn’t present a big obstacle. We’ll continue to play our brand of basketball and I feel good that it will translate well to 5A.”
PHS Football Coach Jeff Carter sounded a similar note of optimism, but with characteristic candor.
“This is another step for Pontotoc,” said Carter. “It’s a big step. We have a very good group of seventh and eighth grade players who, with hard work, will hopefully develop and mature to the point we can be a top contender in the near future.”
Competing in a strong football division will mean that, more than ever, each game counts, Carter said.
“We’re going to have to do well in our non-division games to put ourselves in position to be successful,” said Carter. “We’re all excited about the new challenge, and we’ve really enjoyed the competition and friendships we’ve built in 2-4A. We’ve been fortunate to play with some good coaches, good athletes, and all around good programs,” said Carter.
Perhaps best poised to benefit from the new arrangement will be the athletes of Pontotoc Swim.
They were previously pitted against a wide field of programs, including several private schools, whose resources and focus on swimming gave them an advantage. Most of those schools, like Mississippi School for Math and Science, St. Andrew’s, Tupelo Christian Prep, Our Lady Academy, Sacred Heart, Seminary High School, St. Patrick, and St. Stanislaus, will remain in Class I. On the other hand, Class II will now consist exclusively of 5 and 6A schools, so Pontotoc Swim’s statewide field of competition will narrow from 34 (formerly, in Class I) to 26 public schools, (the new, Class II, for 2022-25).
PHS Swim Coach Zach Gory said the odds have shifted to Pontotoc’s favor, and that the narrower field presented new opportunities for success.
“We’re going to have a chance to meet goals that were essentially unattainable in the past,” said Gory. “We’re bringing everybody back (on the team), and if we do the right things, we can legitimately compete for titles and championships.”
Some of the stout competitors Pontotoc faced in Class I will still be in the water with them. “We’ll still have Vancleave, West Jones, Pearl River, Picayune, Lafayette, and some really strong programs to swim against,” said Gory. “Still, with hard work, this gives all of our athletes the chance to swim in the afternoons and compete for championships. These are tangible changes. Our program is constantly rising, and we’re excited for the transition,” said Gory.
Eight other schools from our area will move up in class. Saltillo will be the area's lone 6A team; Amory will move up to 4A, and Ingomar will be in 2A.
Six area teams will drop down a class: Mooreville to 3A, Hatley to 2A, and then Baldwyn, Myrtle, Pine Grove and Potts Camp to 1A.
Classes 7A, 6A and 5A consist of 24 schools apiece. There are 40 schools in 4A, 41 in 3A, 40 in 2A and 50 in 1A.
AREA TEAMS IN 2023-25 RECLASSIFICATION
^ — moved up a class
— — moved down a class
CLASS 7A: Oxford^, Starkville^, Tupelo^
CLASS 6A: Saltillo^
CLASS 5A: Corinth^, Lafayette, Pontotoc^, West Point
CLASS 4A: Amory^, Houston, Itawamba AHS, New Albany, North Pontotoc, Ripley, Shannon, South Pontotoc, Tishomingo County, Caledonia
CLASS 3A: Aberdeen, Alcorn Central, Belmont^, Booneville, East Webster^, Holly Springs, Kossuth, Mantachie, Mooreville—, Nettleton
CLASS 2A: Bruce, Calhoun City, East Union, Hamilton^, Hatley—, Ingomar^, New Site, Walnut
CLASS 1A: Ashland, Baldwyn—, Biggersville, Blue Mountain, Falkner, H.W. Byers, Hickory Flat, Houlka, Jumpertown, Myrtle—, Okolona, Pine Grove—, Potts Camp—, Smithville, Thrasher, Tremont, Tupelo Christian, Vardaman, West Union, Wheeler
