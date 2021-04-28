Both Pontotoc High track and field teams continued their stellar seasons on Thursday by handily sweeping the 4A North Half Championships.
The Warriors totaled 175 points, more than doubling the total of second place Northeast Lauderdale (80). The Lady Warriors compiled 153 points; they also doubled up the second place finisher, as runner-up Corinth had 76.
The boys produced three North Half champions. Logan Moore won the pole vault by clearing 13 feet. Marty Reel topped the field in the long jump by recording a jump of 20-02.50 feet. Cooper Parmer was first in the 3200 meters with a time of 10:24.02.
In addition, Pontotoc was dominant in relay action. The 4x100 (Tyshawn Loftis, Nic Townsend, Marty Reel, Montinique Wilson) 4x200 (Loftis, Carson Fowler, Reel and Wilson), 4x400 (Carter Mann, Maddox Jones, Caiden Ivy, Kyleal McShan), and 4x800 (Ellis Maffett, Caiden Ivy, Cooper Parmer, Freddy Porter) teams all finished first.
Carson Fowler placed second in the 110 meter hurdles. Pontotoc went two, three and four in the 300 hurdles, with Carter Mann second, Fowler third and Jonah Mahan fourth. Montinque Wilson took third in the 100 meter dash, with teammate Tyshawn Loftis finishing fourth. Loftis came in second in the 200 meter dash. Freddy Porter finished third in the 800 meters and second in the 1600 meters. Parmer came fourth in the 1600 meters. Kyleal McShan finished second in the triple jump and Jordan Ball third. Cameron Chunn finished second in the discus. Maddox Jones was third in the pole vault.
First place individual finishers for the girls were Carmen Owens in the 400 meter dash and Mackaly Brown in the 100 meter hurdles.
Jessica Woods finished second in the 100 meter dash and third in the 200. Jakila Feagin came in third in the 400 meter dash. Kaylin Simmons finished second in the high jump, with Mackaly Brown taking third.
Shariah Fields was third in the 100 hurdles, and Makayla Boyd was second in the 300 hurdles. Boyd also finished second in the triple jump, with Alayna Ball third. Ball turned in fourth place finish in the long jump. Ava Robbins finished second in the pole vault, and Riley Stanford was third in the discus throw. Haley Lowe came in fourth in the 3200 meter run.
The 4x400 relay team of Carmen Owens, Jakila Feagin, Kaylin Simmons and Ava Robbins took first place. Feagin, Shariah Fields, Alayna Ball and Jessica Woods took second in the 4x100 relay, and Sarahia Hurd, Fields, Ball and Woods were second in the 4x200. Owens, Olivia Hamblin, Simmons and Robbins finished second in the 4x800.
"We have 15 of 18 events for both squads going to Pearl (for the state meet); I don’t know that we’ve ever had that many make it this far," said Pontotoc head coach Brian Morgan. "We even have multiple athletes in several of those events. This has been a fun group to coach. State will be a busy meet for us, and we are very much looking forward to it. This group loves to compete."
The MHSAA 2A/4A/6A State Championships will be held May 1.