We are officially in the holiday season. I know the time is near when my wife begins watching Christmas movies on the Hallmark Channel! The presence of poinsettias at garden centers is another way to tell that the holiday season has begun.
Poinsettias are the most popular Christmas flowering plant in the United States. It is a tradition for them to be displayed in homes, business and churches throughout the holidays.
I will discuss the history of poinsettias, how to choose the perfect plant, and techniques for caring for them during and after the Christmas season. This article is based on the Mississippi State University Extension Service publication 2573, Selecting and Maintaining Poinsettias.
History of the Poinsettia
Poinsettia is a native plant of Southern Mexico. It was introduced to the United States in 1828 by Joel Poinsett, who was the first U.S. Ambassador to Mexico. The plant was later named to honor Ambassador Poinsett’s efforts. Other names used to describe poinsettias include flame leaf flower and lobster flower. The ancient Aztec civilization in present day Mexico used poinsettias to make dyes and to control fever.
The Perfect Poinsettia
To pick a perfect poinsettia you must first understand some basic information about the plant. The bright colored portions of the plant are not flowers, but bracts or modified leaves. The flowers of the poinsettia are the round yellow structures located in the center of the bracts.
The first step in choosing a poinsettia is to determine the color you would like. Poinsettias can be purchased in a variety of colors including white, pink, salmon, bicolor, and of course red.
The next factor to consider is to determine the health of the plant. The health of a poinsettia can be determined by observing plant form, leaves, bracts, the yellow flowers, and the presence of insects, or disease.
Growth and form can be judged by comparing plant height to the size of its container. The plant should be two and a half times taller than the diameter of the container.
The leaves and bracts should not be wilted or falling off the plant. The leaves should be dark green at the base of the plant. The bracts should also be brightly colored.
The yellow flowers should be unopened or only partial open. Flowers that are completely open are over mature, indicating that the plant’s appearance will soon decline.
Take the time to examine the undersides of the leaves. Look for the presence of insects including white flies or aphids.
Holiday Care
The keys to keeping poinsettias beautiful include meeting sunlight, water, and temperature requirements. Poinsettias prefer areas that receive plenty of indirect sunlight. Direct sunlight will reduce the amount of time the plant is attractive..
Watering poinsettias too much is a common cause of leaf and bract loss. The soil should be kept damp but not soaked. Over-watering can be avoided by removing or punching holes in the foil covering. Plants can also be placed in saucers while watering them. The excess water that drains from the plant should be removed.
Poinsettias should not be exposed to temperatures below 50 degrees Fahrenheit. They prefer daytime temperatures between 68 and 72 degrees Fahrenheit. Nighttime temperatures should be near 60 to 65 degrees Fahrenheit. Also, do not place plants near cold windows or near heater vents.
After the Holidays
With proper care, poinsettias can be a beautiful plant that can survive through the next growing season. Steps can also be followed allowing the plant to bloom again the next Christmas. Most people will not think the effort is worthwhile, choosing to discard the plant and to purchase a new one the next year.
Continue to care for the plant as described previously until the colored bracts start to fade. At this point, keep the plant in a warm area and allow the soil in the pot dry. Take care not to allow the plant to dry to the point that the stems shrivel.
When spring arrives and average temperatures are above 55 degrees Fahrenheit, it is time to take the plant outdoors. It can be placed in a larger pot or planted directly into the ground. Prune the plant to a height of six to eight inches. Watering and fertilizing regularly will allow the plant to put on new growth and become beautiful once again.
When fall arrives, move the plant indoors taking care to maintain a nighttime temperature of at least 60 degrees Fahrenheit. If you wish for the plant to bloom you must control the amount of sunlight it receives after October 1st. From that point until the plant blooms, it must be kept in total darkness for fourteen hours straight at night. This can be accomplished by keeping the plant in a dark room or closet or covering it with black material.
Use the tips listed above to find the perfect poinsettia to get you into the Christmas spirit. You may even want to take the poinsettia challenge by attempting to make it bloom the following Christmas.