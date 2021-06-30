Summer is here and so is watermelon season! This fruit is so common in the south that we easily forget that watermelon has many health benefits. Knowing how to pick a melon that is ripe and sweet allows you to fully enjoy this nutritious fruit.
We all know that fruits and vegetables are healthy for us. But what specifically is it that makes watermelon such a healthy summer treat? The red color of watermelon comes from the antioxidant lycopene. Watermelon has more of this antioxidant than any other fruit or vegetable – even tomatoes. The riper the melon, the more lycopene it contains. Research suggests that consuming a diet rich in lycopene provides some protection for your skin, making it less likely for you to get sunburned. However, you should still use a sunscreen and wear sun-protective clothing. Watermelon is rich in citrulline, an amino acid that helps blood circulation and can help lower blood pressure. In addition, watermelon contains beta-cryptoxanthin, a pigment that can help reduce inflammation in your joints. Watermelon is a good source of vitamin A which is so important for eye health.
Consuming plenty of fluids is especially important in the summer months when the risk of dehydration and heat stroke is the greatest. Watermelon is 92% water and helps keep your body hydrated. It also contains the mineral potassium which can help prevent leg cramps after a workout.
Watermelon is naturally sweet, fat-free, and contains no sodium. The natural sweetness makes watermelon a satisfying alternative to higher-calorie deserts. A one cup serving of watermelon is only around 45 calories, and the high-water content helps you feel full.
So, how do you choose a watermelon that is ripe? Look for a melon that contains a yellow, not white, spot on the bottom. The golden yellow spot, called the field spot, signals that the melon is ripe. This is the part of the watermelon that sat on the ground while growing. Also look for a dull skin with plenty of brown scars or webbing. Avoid melons with bruises or cuts. Since watermelon is 92% water, a ripe one should feel heavy for its size.
Here’s a summary of what to look for:
- A dark green rind
- A yellow spot of the underside
- Brown webbing or scarring
- A heavy feel
- A hollow sound when thumped
After you have chosen your melon and brought it home, you want to handle it safely. Always wash the outside of the melon so that you don’t transfer germs from the outside of the melon to the inside when slicing. Store whole watermelons at room temperature. Store any leftover sliced watermelon in the refrigerator in airtight containers or zip-top bags for up to five days. You can also freeze watermelon. The texture will change after being frozen, but it can be used for blending into smoothies or for making sorbet.
Watermelon tastes great just as it is. You can also add it to fruit salad or green salad. If you purchase a watermelon with seeds, the seeds can be roasted with olive oil and sea salt for a healthy snack.
Use these tips to pick the perfect watermelon. Remember consuming fruits and vegetables is an important part of an overall healthy lifestyle. And, be sure to support local farmers by shopping on Saturdays at the “Off the Square Farmers Market” or your local grocery store.
Watermelon Strawberry Shake
Ingredients:
- 1 container (8 ounces) lemon nonfat yogurt
- 2 cups cubed, seeded watermelon
- 1 pint fresh strawberries, cleaned and hulled
- 1 medium banana, peeled and sliced
Instructions:
In blender or food processor, process yogurt, watermelon, strawberries and banana until smooth and frothy. Serve immediately.