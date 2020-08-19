The famed Tennessee River fishery Pickwick Lake, which encompasses parts of Mississippi, Tennessee and Alabama, was recently recognized as one of the most consistent and productive bass waters in the nation by Bassmaster Magazine.
The publication has released an annual ranking of the 100 Best Bass Lakes in America since 2012. With the current COVID-19 situation, getting the most recent data proved difficult, so this year they crunched all the numbers from past years to come with the "100 Best Bass Lakes of the Decade."
“Typically, creating the rankings takes more than two months as we dig through current tournament data as well as state fishery information on stocking efforts, catch rates and angler access,” explained Bassmaster Magazine Editor-in-Chief James Hall. “Instead, we used all of this research and rankings from the past eight years to create an incredible — and somewhat surprising — ranking of bucket-list destinations for anglers.”
Pickwick Lake came in at an impressive No. 13 on the list. California's Clear Lake came in No. 1, just edging out Alabama's Lake Guntersville, another Tennessee River fishery.
Pickwick runs 50 miles on the Tennessee River from Wilson Dam in Florence, Ala., to Pickwick Dam in Tennessee. The lake has 490 miles of shoreline and covers about 47,000 square acres of water surface.