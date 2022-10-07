Pizza is a favorite food throughout the world. But where and when did pizza originate? Pizza originated in ancient times as a flat bread. Historians report that between 521 B.C. and 486 B.C. that soldiers of Darius the Great baked a form of flat bread covered with cheese and dates directly on their shields. Archaeological excavations from Pompeii, a site in southern Italy that was once a thriving Roman city, found what is believed to be a pizza oven dating back prior to 79 A.D., when the city was buried by volcanic ash from the eruption of Mount Vesuvius. The word “pizza” first appeared in a document from the southern Italian town of Gaeta in 997 A.D. The document, written in Latin, stated that a certain entity was to give the bishop of Gaeta “duodecim pizze” (translated twelve pizzas) every Christmas and every Easter.

