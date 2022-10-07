Pizza is a favorite food throughout the world. But where and when did pizza originate? Pizza originated in ancient times as a flat bread. Historians report that between 521 B.C. and 486 B.C. that soldiers of Darius the Great baked a form of flat bread covered with cheese and dates directly on their shields. Archaeological excavations from Pompeii, a site in southern Italy that was once a thriving Roman city, found what is believed to be a pizza oven dating back prior to 79 A.D., when the city was buried by volcanic ash from the eruption of Mount Vesuvius. The word “pizza” first appeared in a document from the southern Italian town of Gaeta in 997 A.D. The document, written in Latin, stated that a certain entity was to give the bishop of Gaeta “duodecim pizze” (translated twelve pizzas) every Christmas and every Easter.
It took many years before pizza began to look more like the pizza we know today. The Conquistadors brought tomatoes back to Europe from the “New World” around 1519. However, the tomato was thought to be a poisonous member of the nightshade family. Nightshades are a family of fruits and vegetables such as tomatoes, eggplant, potatoes, and peppers that contain small amounts of alkaloids. It would take almost 200 years before the tomato was incorporated into Italian cuisine. Today, we know that the small amounts of alkaloid found in nightshades are safe to eat. The first Italian cookbook to include recipes with tomato sauce was written by Chef Antonio Latini around 1694. In the 1700s Neapolitan sailors from Naples began topping their bread with tomatoes and herbs on their voyages.
The Antica Pizzeria Port’Alba, which first opened as a stand in 1738 and later as a restaurant in 1830, was the first pizzeria in Naples (and possibly the world) and is credited with creating a pizza similar to what we are familiar with. This famous pizzeria is still in operation in Naples, Italy today. The Pizzaria Port’Alba, has been serving since 1830 the “Pizza a Portafoblio”, which is a simple pizza that is folded up like a wallet and eaten on-the-go. In 1889, the Pizza Margherita, was named for Margherita of Savoy while she was visiting Naples with her husband, King Umberto I.
Lombardi’s in New York City opened in 1905 and was the first licensed pizzeria in the United States. Owner, Gennaro Lombardi, began using coal-fired ovens rather than the wood-fired ovens he had used in Naples. Lombardi’s Pizza restaurant, which operates to this day, uses the slogan “Landmark NoLita restaurant serving coal-fired, thin-crust Neapolitan pizza since 1905”.
Native New Yorker, Eric Bram, noted in 1980 that the price of a slice of pizza had been almost identical to the price of a subway ride since the early 1960s. In 2014, Jared Lander, a statistics professor at Columbia University, did a historical analysis of subway fares compared with the cost of pizza slices and found that the ‘Pizza Principle’ proposed by Bram did indeed hold true.
Pizza became much more popular in America when soldiers from World War II who had served in Italy, returned home. The first franchise pizza chain, Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, was started by Sherwood “Shakey” Johnson in Sacramento, California in 1954.
Pizza today has many variations, from the traditional New York-style thin crust to the California style with local vegetables and herbs, to the Detroit style served in squares with lots of Brick Wisconsin cheese. October is National Pizza month. Enjoy this historic favorite by ordering from your favorite local pizza parlor, or try your hand at making your own pizza pie with your choice of toppings. Here is a recipe for pizza dough from the Taste of Home web page which garnered a five-star rating. They recommend purchasing double zero flour from an Italian market to make the dough. Double zero flour, also known as doppio zero, is a very finely ground flour with a silky texture. If this flour is not available, then use all-purpose flour.
The Best Pizza Dough
Ingredients
1-1/4 cups warm water (110° to 115°)
2 teaspoons sugar, divided
1 package (1/4 ounce) active dry yeast
3-1/2 to 4 cups all-purpose or 00 flour
1 teaspoon sea salt
1 teaspoon each dried basil, oregano, and marjoram, optional
1/3 cup vegetable or olive oil
Directions
In a small bowl, mix warm water and 1 teaspoon of sugar; add yeast and whisk until dissolved. Let stand until bubbles form on the surface. In a large bowl, whisk 3 cups flour, salt, the remaining 1 teaspoon sugar, and if desired, dried herbs. Make a well in center; add yeast mixture and oil. Stir until smooth. Add enough remaining flour to form a soft dough.
Turn onto a floured surface; knead, adding more flour to the surface as needed until no longer sticky and dough is smooth and elastic, for about 6 to 8 minutes. Place in a large, greased bowl; turn once to grease top. Cover and let rise in a warm place for 30 minutes, transfer the bowl to the refrigerator and chill overnight. Allow dough to come to room temperature, about 30 minutes, before rolling.