She along with 10 family members decided to go on an adventure to the Bahamas via a cruise ship. This is a group of 11.
After looking at how long it would take to drive to West Palm Beach with cars packed with as many people as possible and luggage not to mention children ranging from four to twelve, this crew decided to fly.
Leaving at 4:00 am the caravan headed to the airport in Memphis.
Boarded the plane in Memphis and before they got to the run way, the plane pulled back in and everyone had to exit. There was some type of problem with the plane.
Now they are on standby for another flight to Atlanta.
While they are waiting for a flight out of Memphis, they missed their connecting flight in Atlanta.
Remember they are on standby to fly out of Memphis with a party of 11.
Finally got to Atlanta sometime late afternoon and yes, they are on standby as the airline would not schedule a flight to Florida for them until they got out of Memphis.
At one point they thought they were going to get three to four people on a single flight and hopefully everyone would get to Florida by the next morning.
By some miracle, they did get all of them on one flight into West Palm Beach.
You know it, they made it but not all their luggage did.
The ship is leaving the next day, good thing they added one day to explore West Palm Beach before they sailed off.
Airline was supposed to deliver said lost luggage to the hotel by 11:00 pm. At 4:00 am, they call airport because the ship is going to leave the dock. Airport can’t deliver, so back to airport some of the travelers go to retrieve the luggage.
Get to airport and they have three people working there and none of the three have a key to open the door to retrieve the lost luggage. They can see their luggage in the locked cage. Finally, someone gets a key but of course the young lady had difficulty working the key.
I believe one of the travelers took the key and someway gained access to the luggage.
Off they went to the dock to board the ship. Should be smooth sailing from here but noooo….
You are not required to have a passport to go to the Bahamas on a cruise ship, you simply need a birth certificate and ID.
One of the travelers was born in Illinois. The state of Illinois issues a certificate of live birth which is not the same as a certified birth certificate and she is not allowed to board the ship.
My sister would not leave one lone traveler by herself in West Palm beach, so she stayed behind also.
Now we have nine aboard the ship sailing to the Bahamas and two in a hotel in West Palm Beach.
Not exactly the vacation they planned, but hey who knows …
To be continued ….
