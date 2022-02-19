This week has been designated as Tree Planting Week in Mississippi. This as a perfect time to plant a tree that can be enjoyed for years to come.
It is important give a little forethought before planting a tree. The planning process will help you avoid hazards and allow the project to be a success.
The factors to be discussed in this column include determining an objective for planting a tree, considering the site characteristics, determining a specific planting location, and proper tree planting procedures.
The first consideration is to determine the objective for planting the tree. Two possible objectives could include: planting trees as an investment or planting trees to beautify a landscape.
Planting trees for investment requires planting approximately 500 trees per acre. It is not practical to plant large trees in this situation. Planting seedlings is a better choice. Refer to the Mississippi State University Extension Publication “Tree Planting Made Easy” for more information on planting seedlings.
The remainder of this article will discuss planting trees to beautify a landscape. Larger trees are often chosen in this situation. These trees are sold in containers or have their roots wrapped in burlap.
Site characteristics should be considered before planting a tree. It is always a good idea to take a representative soil sample of the area and bring it to the MSU Extension Office in Pontotoc to be submitted for analysis. Refer to the Mississippi State University Extension Publication “Soil Testing for the Farmer” for proper soil sampling procedures. The soil test report will give recommendations on the amount of lime and fertilizer that should be added to the soil.
It is easier to choose a tree species that will thrive in the soil you have than to change the soil to meet the needs of the tree. The Mississippi State University Extension publication “Selecting Landscape Trees” can help you choose a tree species that will match the site. The publication lists characteristics of common landscape trees including light requirements, size at maturity, and the preferred soil types and conditions.
After you choose the tree that matches your objectives and the site, it is time to choose the exact location where it will be planted. It is very important to plant the tree away from above and below ground utilities. It is a good idea to call 811 to have the underground utility lines located before digging.
The planting hole should be two to three times wider than the root ball of the tree. This ensures that the roots have loose soil to grow in. Dig the hole to the same depth as the planting container. Planting trees too deeply or allowing the tree to settle into the ground will lead to suffocation of the tree roots..
Before refilling the hole, remove roots that circle the root ball with a sharp shovel. This will ensure that the tree will not become rootbound, which can lead to premature death. Roots growing out from the tree will help in water and nutrient uptake and in tree support. In most cases it is not necessary to add peat moss or other soil amendments into the planting hole. The tree roots often will not grow out into the native soil causing issues as the tree matures.
After refilling the hole with native soil, lightly pack the soil using your foot or a shovel. This will remove air pockets that could allow the roots to dry out. Then water the tree thoroughly.
By performing research, planning ahead, and following proper tree planting procedures your tree will be a valuable part of the landscape for years to come.
The information in this article is based on the Mississippi State University Extension publications, “Tree Planting Requires Planning and Research”, “Selecting Landscape Trees” and “Tree Planting Is Easy”. These publications and many others can be obtained from the Mississippi State University Extension office in Pontotoc at 402 C.J. Hardin Jr. Dr., or online at http://extension.msstate.edu/.