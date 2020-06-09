A wet spring forced farmers in Pontotoc County to fall behind in planting, but a local authority said he hopes dryer conditions will help.
MSU Extension Agent James Shannon said that his best, educated guess, based on weather conditions and the current state of the market, is that Pontotoc County’s total acreage this year will be slightly below that of 2019.
“I have discussed the 2020 planting season with local farmers, and a local crop consultant, and these observations indicate that the 2020 acreages will be similar to 2018 total,” said Shannon.
The biggest difference from last year will likely be in corn production, Shannon said. Wet weather really cut into the planting season, and while last year famers planted nearly 4,700 acres, Shannon anticipates this year’s crop might be closer to the 1,221 acres they grew in 2018.
On a brighter note, almost all the cotton has been planted, Shannon said. In 2018 farmers raised 5,174 acres of cotton, and last year about 1,000 acres more. Crop rotation strategies also account for some variation in yearly acreage, Shannon noted.
Sixty percent of Pontotoc County’s soybeans are in the ground, and farmers are finishing the first cut of hay, Shannon said. Last year Pontotoc doubled its 2018 acreage of sweet potatoes, from 331 to 638, but the success of this year’s crop remains to be seen, he said.
In total, Pontotoc farmers planted 35,283 acres of row crops in 2018, and 35,558 last year. While the overall acreage remained close, the biggest difference was in soybeans; 28,550 acres in 2018, and 23,749 acres last year.
Keith Coble, head of the Mississippi State University Department of Agricultural Economics, previously noted that the U.S.-China tariff standoff had a major impact on crop markets and production in 2019. The low price of soybeans was a result of the trade war, Coble said.
China is the world’s largest importer of soy, and late last year, in addition to dramatically reducing its purchasing from the U.S., imposed a 30 percent tariff on incoming U.S. shipments.
U.S.-China tensions continue to cause uncertainty in crop markets, Shannon said.