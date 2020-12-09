Bad golfers always have good excuses for bad shots.
"These are not the shoe strings I normally wear."
"I warmed up too long.” "I warmed up down wind."
"I’m thinking too much and it’s got my brain messed up."
I keep raising my head and seeing bad shots.
One golfer said, "Ever since I took a tennis lesson I can’t play golf.” His playing partner replied, “Well don’t ever take a golf lesson or you’ll be sitting home all weekend with nothing to do.”
A golfer who was playing badly said, “I’ve got too many swing thoughts in my head.” His playing partner said, “I just hope you’ve got twice that many golf balls in your bag.”
One golfer told his opponent, “You don’t need a range finder, you’re gonna need Google Map."
A golfer’s prayer: “May thy ball lie in green pastures, and not in still waters.”
“Caddie told me it was a 5 iron to clear the water on a par 3. I told him I was going to hit a hard seven iron. He walked up to my ball and told it, ‘hold your breath little buddy you’re about to go for a swim!’”
After watching a golfer hit bad shot after bad shot his caddie said, “If you grew tomatoes, I bet they would come out sliced too.”
Unfamiliar with the course layout a golfer asked, “Hey, what’s over there?” The caddie replied, “Triple Bogey”
“You’re not really good enough to get that mad,” one caddie said.
“I swear I’m not this bad.” “Don’t sell yourself short,” his caddie said.
Caddies giveth and they taketh away. A caddie told his golfer, “You’ve got a good swing, you should play much better.”
“I don’t have a 130-yard club,” the golfer said. “Sure, you do, it’s called your 3 wood,” the caddie said.
“Congratulations, I’ve never seen one that far out of bounds.”
Playing in a pro-am with David Howell and he says after I hit another terrible drive….
After watching nine bad drives a golfer’s caddie said, "You should cut the shaft on that club!” “Why?” "So, it can fit in the trash can over there!"
In Ireland, a golfer hits it into tall grass and asks the caddie, “Will we find it?” The caddie’s response: “Lad, if that ball was wrapped in bacon, Lassie couldn’t find it!”
After a long round and a high score, my buddy says to the caddie, “What do I owe you?” “An apology.”
As the player hits a shot into a tree he declares, “They say trees are 90 percent air.” Without missing a beat, his caddie says, “Yeah, so is a screen door."
After the player hits a driver that goes straight for 200 yards, but then peels off into a bunker, the caddie says, “That’s a ‘mother-in-law shot’ – it sure looked good leaving.”
When asked by a horrible golfer if he can reach the green with a five-iron his caddie replied, “Eventually.”
One golfer apologized for playing so badly. His caddie replied, “That’s ok, I’m getting paid by the shot.”
One caddie may have summed up golf best by saying, “It’s a simple matter to keep your ball in the fairway, long as you’re not too choosy which fairway.”
After a really bad round of golf a golfer told his caddie, “I can’t blame you if you never want to caddie for me again.” The caddie said, “I’ll caddie for you anytime. But I’ll never go hunting with you.”