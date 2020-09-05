Ecru Police Chief Matt Stringer said the patrol car is still out in front of the town hall if anyone wants to add to it for the North Pontotoc Schools.
Are you wondering what kinds of school supplies? Even with computers students still have to write things down on paper, so they need pencils, pens and paper. Consider also markers and colored pencils for those in art class as well as colors and scissors for those in the younger grades. And a ream of plain copy paper might not be a bad idea either. Even if you have unused packages of notebook paper or composition books that you have never written in or pencils or pens that are new laying around your home, bring them on.
“They also need hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies like chlorox wipes and Lysol,” noted Chief Sringer. The soft spoken officer also has a soft heart for the children in the community. “This is a way for us to keep serving and helping the kinds in a positive way. We go into places all the time where parents can’t afford to buy even the basic supplies and this helps the teachers from having to buy them.”
Stringer is confident the community will come forward to help, “we had to empty the car three times last year,” he said. “We alway shave good community support here and the teachers always appreciate seeing the supplies we are able to provide.”
So if you want to help out the least of these that God cares for the most, open your heart and your wallet and bring supplies to the Ecru Patrol car. The car will remain in front of Ecru town hall until September 30.