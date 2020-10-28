On Tuesday you have the privilege and the responsibility as a US citizen to vote.
This is one privilege that too many shuck their responsibility and for some reason do not take the time to go to the polls and vote.
Vote for the person you want to run the county for the next four years.
Every election, local, state or national is important, but this year has the feeling of one of the most important votes we can make.
On the ballot this year, we will be electing a Supreme Court Justice, Senator, House of Representative and President of the United States.
These are the offices that will make a difference in our lives today and for the next four years.
I am always surprised at the percentage of registered voters that actually exercise their right to vote.
It is your right to vote. Men and women for decades have fought and defended your right to vote, so use that right and go to the polls and vote.
This is the greatest country in the world and we each have an opportunity to help shape the way we want our country to go, by electing the person we feel like will move the country in the direction that lines up with how we want it to go.
But we must vote!
We have all listened to the debates, heard all the commercials, seen what has happened in the past and know how we want to move forward.
I do not want to tell you who to vote for, I just want to encourage you to vote.
This is an important decision to make, maybe the most important decision we have been tasked with in quite some time and it is important for you to vote.
Go to the polls on Tuesday, November 3rd and cast your ballot.
May God bless you and the United States of America.
VOTE!