Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson visited Pontotoc County on November 14, 2019. The purpose of Commissioner Gipson’s visit was to create a connection with Pontotoc County farmers to allow him to better serve the agriculture industry. Commissioner Gipson was able to view productive and innovative examples of Pontotoc County agriculture. I will give a summary of Commissioner Gipson’s visit and discuss how the trip originated.
Commissioner Gipson’s first stop in Pontotoc County was to Poe Brothers Farm in the Troy community. He discussed the farming operation with Mike and Mathew Poe. They also discussed crop harvesting and the equipment that is used on the farm.
The next stop was the Double B Cotton Gin in Randolph. Commissioner Gipson discussed cotton farming in Pontotoc County and the operation of the cotton gin with Mike Bowen. Mr. Bowen gave Commissioner Gipson a tour of the cotton gin showing him the technology that is used during the process of removing the seeds from the harvested cotton.
While in Randolph, Commissioner Gipson was given a tour of the Amish community. He stopped at several locations looking at the products that were for sale. The influence of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce was made evident during the visit to the Amish community. One of the young Amish farmers said, “Your Andy Gipson, I have seen your picture in the Mississippi Market Bulletin”. Gipson promised to make a return visit to purchase harnesses for the mules located at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum!
The next stop was Farmer’s Marketing Associates, which is a grain elevator located in Pontotoc. Farmer’s Marketing Associates purchase corn, soybeans, and other grain from local farmers. The grain is stored and later transported to other markets. Commissioner Gipson met with the manager Neal Huskison. They discussed the process of measuring the moisture and quality of the grain that is delivered to the facility.
The last stop of the visit included a lunch meeting with Commissioner Gipson and members of the Pontotoc County Farm Bureau Board of Directors. The local Farm Bureau Board was able discuss issues affecting Pontotoc County farmers including the current condition of roads, bridges, and commodity prices.
Commissioner Gipson’s visit was made possible through cooperation with the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation Regional Manager Will Gibson and Pontotoc County farmer Mathew Poe. Mathew and his wife Kayla were looking for ways to help other farmers in Pontotoc County through their role as the 2019 Mississippi Farm Bureau Young Farmer and Rancher Achievement Award winner. Mathew thought that inviting Commissioner Gipson to visit Pontotoc County would help build a connection between local farmers and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce.
Through his position in the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation, Will Gibson served as a link between the local and state level to facilitate Commissioner Gipson’s visit. Gibson said “The purpose of bringing Andy Gipson to Pontotoc County was to allow farmers to build relationships with him. It can be very helpful to be on a first name basis with the Agriculture Commissioner during a time of need.”
The Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation is the largest agriculture-based organization in the state with more than 190,000 members. The Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation serves to provide a local agriculture leadership framework, advocate for Mississippi agriculture, and to provide agriculture education.
The Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation has the state divided into eight regions. This organization ensures that the leadership is focused at the local level. Will Gibson said, “The County Farm Bureau Boards are the legs underneath the stool”. “All of the state level projects originally come from the counties”.
The Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation has a leadership presence in each of Mississippi’s 82 counties. The local Farm Bureau Board discusses agriculture challenges at the county level and addresses them with their regional manager. The Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation then serves as an advocate by providing a legislative voice for agriculture producers.
The Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation’s education effort is focused on promoting agriculture commodities, educating youth through the Ag in the Classroom program, and safety education. The Ag in the Classroom program provides teacher resources and lesson plans to help teachers educate students about the largest industry in Mississippi. Safety topics facilitated by the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation include machinery safety, shop safety, fire safety, home safety, first aid training, and drunk driving and texting while driving prevention.
Through the efforts of the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation, the Mississippi Department Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson was able to meet several Pontotoc County farmers and observe their operations. This trip allowed Mr. Gipson to better understand the needs and challenges faced by Pontotoc County farmers. We are looking forward to future visits from Commissioner Gipson to allow him to see even more of what Pontotoc County agriculture has to offer.