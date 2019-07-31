Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor said officers responded to 379 calls for service during July 1-15.

In addition to the 379 calls for service, police activity also included issuing 81 misdemeanor traffic citations, making 41 misdemeanor arrests and working 14 auto accidents.

A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations issued included:

- eight for speeding;

- 15 for suspended or no driver's license;

- 12 for no proof of insurance;

- 19 for other traffic violations;

- 19 for misdemeanor affidavits;

and eight for misdemeanor drug charges.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus