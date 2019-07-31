Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor said officers responded to 379 calls for service during July 1-15.
In addition to the 379 calls for service, police activity also included issuing 81 misdemeanor traffic citations, making 41 misdemeanor arrests and working 14 auto accidents.
A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations issued included:
- eight for speeding;
- 15 for suspended or no driver's license;
- 12 for no proof of insurance;
- 19 for other traffic violations;
- 19 for misdemeanor affidavits;
and eight for misdemeanor drug charges.