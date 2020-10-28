Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor is urging that all trick-or-treating activities be completed between 5 and 8 p.m. on Halloween night, this Saturday (Oct. 31).
Pontotoc residents who will be handing out candy to trick-or-treaters are asked to light up their front porch as a welcome sign.
“Because of the coronavirus concerns some residents may not be handing out candy, so parents need to be sure that their kids only go up to houses that have the front porch well lit,” Tutor said. “Don’t be knocking on doors that don’t have the lights on.”
“Halloween always brings out hundreds of kids out on the sidewalks and crossing streets and it’s going to be dangerous,” Tutor cautioned.
“Our biggest concern is going to be the Oxford Street area and Hillcrest Subdivision, that’s where we’re expecting the biggest congregation of people,” Tutor said.
Chief Tutor stressed that kids and parents only need to cross Oxford Street at the two intersections where police cars will be stationed.
“We’re going to have police cars and officers set up at two cross-overs on Oxford Street,” Tutor stressed.
“These crossings will be at Oxford Street and Main Street, which is at the red light, and down at the intersection of Oxford Street and Montgomery Street.”
“We don’t need anyone crossing Oxford Street except at those two crossings where we’ll be stationed.”
Chief Tutor also instructed parents not to pull over along Oxford Street and park.
“Don’t park on Oxford Street or try and drive down the street along side of your kids,” Tutor instructed.
“We need to keep the streets as clear as possible so the traffic can see the sidewalks.”
“Parents can park in the Pontotoc Junior High parking lot or at the school bus building on College Street.”
“And on Halloween night, parents need to accompany their kids.
Tutor stressed that no vandalism will be tolerated.
“If someone’s damaging property or causing trouble, we’re going to pick them up,” Tutor said.
Tutor also cautioned against rolling yards with toilet paper.
“Some people really don’t like it, so don’t roll someone’s yard unless you know they’re not going to file a complaint.”
Tutor said parents need to carry a flashlight so they can see and be seen while trick-or-treating.
“The biggest thing is for motorists to slow down to a crawl because so many kids are going to be out on the streets.”
The annual Harvest Walk through downtown Pontotoc was cancelled this year because of coronavirus concerns but Pontotoc County Chamber/Main Street Director Ellen Russell said some candy events are planned for Halloween night (Oct. 31).
Russell said the chamber will be giving away popcorn on Halloween night at the large pavilion at First Choice Bank Gateway in downtown Pontotoc. Also, First Baptist Church will be handing out candy along the gateway walking track which runs along the perimeter of the gateway property.
“From 5 until 7 p.m. kids can come by and get some popcorn and some candy,” Russell invited. “And any businesses that want to join in and hand out candy on the walking track at the gateway are welcome to do so.”
Parents need to follow some tips to make sure their children and teens and themselves are safe for the night of revelry, including:
-Plan costumes that are bright and reflective. Make sure that shoes fit well and that costumes are short enough to prevent tripping, entanglement or contact with flame.
-Consider adding reflective tape or striping to costumes and trick-or-treat bags for greater visibility.
-Secure emergency identification (name, address, phone number) discreetly within Halloween attire or on a bracelet.
-Because a mask can limit or block eyesight, consider non-toxic and hypoallergenic makeup or a decorative hat as a safe alternative.
-Think twice before using simulated knives, guns or swords. If such props must be used, be certain they do not appear authentic and are soft and flexible to prevent injury.
-Obtain flashlights with fresh batteries for all children and their escorts.
-Plan ahead to use only battery powered lanterns or chemical light sticks in place of candles in decorations and costumes.