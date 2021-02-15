Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor Monday afternoon said that all city streets remain very dangerous to travel because of severe icing.
“Please stay at home. Don’t go anywhere unless it’s a dire emergency,” Tutor urged. “All streets are bad, impassable. Even if you have a four wheel drive the streets are dangerous.”
“Temperatures tonight and Tuesday morning are going to be single digits and wind chills are forecast to be a minus 6. This sleet and ice is not going anywhere until we get some warm temps.”
“More freezing rain, sleet and snow is forecast for Wednesday night and into the afternoon Thursday. Travel conditions probably won’t improve until this weekend.”