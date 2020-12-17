Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor reminded residents this week to take extra precautions to deter those looking to burglarize cars and homes and steal Christmas gifts.
“Safety is a year around priority, but unfortunately during Christmas thieves are looking for an easy opportunity to break in houses and cars,” Tutor warned. “Obviously everyone needs to always lock your house and car.”
“Even when your car is parked at home, always keep it locked. An unlocked car is quick and easy to steal from in a matter of seconds. Thieves are looking for billfolds, purses, cash, cell phones or firearms left in a car console or glove box."
"And if you’re out shopping always lock gifts in the trunk. And don’t leave gifts in the trunk at home.”
“And at home everyone loves to put all the presents under the tree, but it’s best to put them up out of sight.”
“Out of sight and out of mind is a good rule to go by. Don’t put everything under the tree and make it easy if someone does break in your home.”
Tutor said that on-line shopping has made it easier for thieves to steal packages left by delivery companies.
“Thankfully we’ve not had a report of any ‘porch bandits’ this time, but they’re out there following these delivery trucks or just cruising to see packages left on the front porch,” Tutor said. “It’s best to schedule package deliveries only when you know you’re going to be home or have it delivered where you know someone will be there.”
Chief Tutor said home security cameras or game cameras are a good investment in helping police solve burglaries.
“Getting a suspect on camera gives us someone to be looking for and a license plate or car color are valuable clues that help investigations.”
If residents are going out of town during the holidays it’s best to have someone watch your home.
“Leave the lights on in a usual manner and leave a car visible in the garage or driveway. Have someone pick up your mail each day.”
“And don’t go on social media and tell everyone when you’re going to be out of town or post pictures telling everyone you’re having a great time on vacation somewhere.”
“And after Christmas it’s best not to leave boxes out on the curb for garbage pickup. Break them down and put them out of sight in a garbage sack.”