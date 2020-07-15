Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor’s report for June 1-30, 2020, included seven felony arrests and 880 calls for service.
Chief Tutor said the seven felony arrests included:
-Bobby Cheeks, 58, of Wayside Dr., Tupelo; arrested June 3 and charged with false pretense; bond set at $10,000;
-Allison Gordon, 25, of Moorman Road, Pontotoc; arrested June 3 and charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;
-Lori Welch, 47, of Aycock Lane, Pontotoc; arrested June 22 and charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;
-Joseph Morrison, 24, of Highway 15 South, Pontotoc; arrested June 22 and charged with possession of marijuana; bond set at $5,000;
-Maria Moctezuma, 32, of Clark Street, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $25,000;
-Scotty Wells, 31, of Cabra Trail, Pontotoc; arrested June 23 and charged possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;
-Sara Martinez, 50, of South Jackson St., Houston, arrested June 24 and charged with identity theft; bond set at $10,000.
In addition to the 880 calls for service, police activity also included issuing 172 traffic citations, making 59 misdemeanor arrests and working 26 auto accidents.
A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations included:
-three for speeding;
-19 for suspended or no driver’s license;
-24 for no proof of insurance;
-82 for other traffic violations;
- eight for misdemeanor affidavits;
- 29 for misdemeanor drug possessions;
- seven for DUI.