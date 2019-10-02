Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor's police report for September 1-15 included five felony arrests and 383 calls for service.
Chief Tutor said the five felony arrests included:
-Jordan L. Irby, 18, of Gilwood Drive, Durant, who was arrested September 9 and charged with felony malicious mischief; bond was set at $10,000;
-Jaylin D. Souter, 17, of Park Avenue, Pontotoc, who was arrested Sept. 9 and charged with felony malicious mischief; bond was set at $50,000;
-Jumorris Jacolby Pernell, 21, of Highway 334, Pontotoc, who was arrested Sept. 11 and charged with grand larceny; bond was set at $5,000;
-Allen D. Bell, 19, of Pearlie Dr., Pontotoc, who was arrested Sept. 11 and charged with grand larceny; bond was set at $5,000;
-Carlos M. King, 44, of Cairo Loop, Ecru, who was arrested Sept. 13 and charged with two counts of burglary of an auto; bond was set at $10,000.
In addition to the 383 calls for service, police activity also included issuing 289 citations, making 37 misdemeanor arrests and working 13 auto accidents.
A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations issued included:
-71 for speeding;
-43 for suspended or no driver's license;
-61 for no proof of insurance;
-79 for other traffic offenses;
-17 misdemeanor affidavits;
-17 for misdemeanor drug possession;
-one for DUI .