Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor's police report for June 16-30, 2019, included five felony arrests and 438 calls for service.
Chief Tutor said the five felony arrests included:
-Martin R. Wilkinson, 59, of Cairo Loop, Ecru, who was arrested June 17 and charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $5,000;
-Heriberto G. Martinez, 35, of Lakeshore Drive, Pontotoc, who was arrested June 19 and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent; bond was set at $7,500;
-Dorian Robertson, 18, of St. Mary Road, New Albany, who was arrested June 16 and charged with four counts of auto burglary; bond was set at $5,000;
-Fredrick D. Fitzpatrick, 36, of County Road 408, Houlka, who was arrested June 20 and charged with possession of a weapon by a prior convicted felon; bond was set at $5,000;
-Frank Silas, 46, of Jones Street, Pontotoc, arrested June 29 and charged with DUI fourth; bond was set at $5,000.
In addition to the 438 calls for serviced, police activity also included issuing 155 traffic citations, making 51 misdemeanor arrests and working 18 auto accidents.
A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations issued included:
- 26 for speeding;
- 24 for suspended or no driver's license;
- 18 for no proof of insurance;
- 34 for other traffic violations;
- 31 for misdemeanor affidavits;
-17 for misdemeanor drug charges;
- five for DUI.