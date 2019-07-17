Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor's police report for June 16-30, 2019, included five felony arrests and 438 calls for service.

Chief Tutor said the five felony arrests included:

-Martin R. Wilkinson, 59, of Cairo Loop, Ecru, who was arrested June 17 and charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $5,000;

-Heriberto G. Martinez, 35, of Lakeshore Drive, Pontotoc, who was arrested June 19 and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent; bond was set at $7,500;

-Dorian Robertson, 18, of St. Mary Road, New Albany, who was arrested June 16 and charged with four counts of auto burglary; bond was set at $5,000;

-Fredrick D. Fitzpatrick, 36, of County Road 408, Houlka, who was arrested June 20 and charged with possession of a weapon by a prior convicted felon; bond was set at $5,000;

-Frank Silas, 46, of Jones Street, Pontotoc, arrested June 29 and charged with DUI fourth; bond was set at $5,000.

In addition to the 438 calls for serviced, police activity also included issuing 155 traffic citations, making 51 misdemeanor arrests and working 18 auto accidents.

A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations issued included:

- 26 for speeding;

- 24 for suspended or no driver's license;

- 18 for no proof of insurance;

- 34 for other traffic violations;

- 31 for misdemeanor affidavits;

-17 for misdemeanor drug charges;

- five for DUI. 

