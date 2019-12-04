Pontotoc City Police Chief Randy Tutor said there were five felony arrests during October 15 through November 15 in the City of Pontotoc.
The felony arrests included: Valarie Jane Hicks, 34, 354 Simmons Lane, Belden. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $7,500.
Alisha Gail Walker, 41, of 3043 Antioch Road, Randolph. She was charged with bringing a controlled substance into a county jail. Her bond was set at $7,500.
James D. Ward, 28, of 2268 CR 83, McCarley, Miss. He was charged with felony taking of a motor vehicle. His bond was set at $15,000.
Colby Gulledge, 25, 870 Selftown Bend,Thaxton. He was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling. His bond was set at $7,500.
Georgia McKenna Bartlett, 21, of 111 Blue Bird Drive, Pontotoc. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance and had a bond set of $7,500.
In addition to these the officers responded to 735 calls for service, made 64 arrests, covered 32 automobile crashes and issued 364 citations.
A break down of the citations issued included 69 for speeding, 62 for suspended or no drivers license, 67 for no proof of insurance, 105 for other traffic offenses, 29 misdemeanor affidavits, 31 misdemeanor drug possession and 1 DUI.