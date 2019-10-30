Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor's police report for October 1-15 included four felony arrests and 348 calls for service.
Chief Tutor said the four felony arrests included:
-Michael Hugh Armstrong, 23, County Road 711, Tupelo, who was arrested Oct. 3 and charged with grand larceny; bond was set at $5,000;
-Robert Thomas Holcomb, 37, of County Road 711, Tupelo, who was arrested Oct. 3 and charged with grand larceny; bond was set at $5,000;
-Mark Chandler Loggins, 24, of McGregor Chapel Road, Pontotoc, who was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with felony malicious mischief; bond was set at $2,500;
-Austin W. Wallar, 22, of Rankin Boulevard, Tupelo, who was arrested Oct. 12 and charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $10,000;
In addition to the 348 calls for service, police activity also included issuing 189 citations, making 30 misdemeanor arrests and working 15 auto accidents.
A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations issued included:
-48 for speeding;
-20 for suspended or no driver's license;
-40 for no proof of insurance;
-56 for other traffic offenses;
-seven for misdemeanor affidavits;
-16 for misdemeanor drug possession;
-two for DUI.