Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor's police report for October 1-15 included four felony arrests and 348 calls for service.

Chief Tutor said the four felony arrests included:

-Michael Hugh Armstrong, 23, County Road 711, Tupelo, who was arrested Oct. 3 and charged with grand larceny; bond was set at $5,000;

-Robert Thomas Holcomb, 37, of County Road 711, Tupelo, who was arrested Oct. 3 and charged with grand larceny; bond was set at $5,000;

-Mark Chandler Loggins, 24, of McGregor Chapel Road, Pontotoc, who was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with felony malicious mischief; bond was set at $2,500;

-Austin W. Wallar, 22, of Rankin Boulevard, Tupelo, who was arrested Oct. 12 and charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $10,000;

In addition to the 348 calls for service, police activity also included issuing 189 citations, making 30 misdemeanor arrests and working 15 auto accidents.

A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations issued included:

-48 for speeding;

-20 for suspended or no driver's license;

-40 for no proof of insurance;

-56 for other traffic offenses;

-seven for misdemeanor affidavits;

-16 for misdemeanor drug possession;

-two for DUI.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus