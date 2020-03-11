Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor's report for February 2020 included nine felony arrests and 761 calls for service.
Chief Tutor said the nine felony arrests included:
-David Irvin, 35, of Cooke Road, Pontotoc, who was arrested February 3 and charged with burglary of a dwelling; bond was set at $25,000;
-Quinton Cartell Powell, 39, of County Road 778, Tupelo, who was arrested February 7 and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent; bond was set at $7,500;
-Jaron Neal Roberson, 21, of Key Lane, Pontotoc, who was arrested February 11 and charged with hindering prosecution, rendering criminal assistance; bond was set at $25,000;
-Peyton A. Bogan, 19, of Beasley Street, Tupelo, who was arrested February 3 and charged with armed robbery and attempted murder; bond was set at $500,000;
-Jaylon R. O'Neal, 19, of Woodland Street, Tupelo, who was arrested February 13 and charged with armed robbery and attempted murder; bond was set at $500,000;
-Jartavis Juan Penro, 30, of West Garrison St., Tupelo, who was arrested February 13 and charged with armed robbery and attempted murder; bond was set at $500,000;
-Jacoby S. O'Neal, 19, of Chesterville Road, Belden, who was arrested February 13 and charged with armed robbery and attempted murder; bond was set at $500,000;
Devon Q. Davidson, 28, of Unity Drive, Pontotoc, who was arrested February 12 and charged with armed robbery; bond was set at $250,000;
-Rena Harville Hampton, 44, of North College Street, Pittsboro, who was arrested February 14 and charged with bringing a controlled substance into a county jail; bond was set at $5,000.
In addition to the 761 calls for service, police activity also included issuing 258 citations, making 81 misdemeanor arrests and working 34 auto accidents.
A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations included:
-31 for speeding;
-31 for suspended or no drivers license;
-46 for no proof of insurance;
-73 for other traffic offenses;
-37 for misdemeanor affidavits;
-38 for misdemeanor drug possession;
-two for DUI.