Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor’s report for January 2020 included nine felony arrests and and 807 calls for service.
Chief Tutor said the nine felony arrests included:
-Ledarius Vanquas Buchanan, 28, of President Street, Tupelo, who was arrested January 8 and charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $10,000;
-Terrence Michael Traylor, 28, of Whisper Lake Lane, Winter Park, Florida, who was arrested January 8 and charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $10,000;
-Steven Wayne Alexander, 50, of Sycamore Drive, Pontotoc, who was arrested January 10 and charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $2,500;
-Thomas Lane Warren, 49, of Palestine Road, Pontotoc, who was arrested January 12 and charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $5,000;
-Cordell Armand Barnes, 24, of Penrod Street, Detroit, MI, who was arrested January 14 and charged with false ID and fraudulently obtaining goods; bond was set at $10,000;
-Jartavis Juan Penro, 30, of West Garrison Street, Tupelo, who was arrested January 22 and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent; bond was set at $15,000;
-Jaron Neal Roberson, 21, of Key Lane, Pontotoc, who was arrested January 22 and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent; bond was set at $15,000;
-Maria Gladys Moctezuma, 31, of Clark Street, Pontotoc, who was arrested January 25 and charged with possession of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school; bond was set at $7,500;
-Dewayne Spearman, 53, of County Road 200, Pittsboro, who was arrested January 10 on nine charges, including: aggravated assault of a police officer; possession of marijuana with intent; possession of meth with intent; possession of cocaine with intent; possession of MDMA (Ecstasy) with intent; Possession of Suboxone with intent; possession of morphine with intent; possession of buprenorphine sublinqual with intent; possession of acetaminophen/oxycodone with intent; bond was set at $500,000.
In addition to the 807 calls for service, police activity also included issuing 344 citations, making 96 misdemeanor arrests and working 25 auto accidents.
A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations included:
-50 for speeding;
-44 for suspended or no driver’s license;
-56 for no proof of insurance;
-100 for other traffic offenses;
-36 for misdemeanor affidavits;
-55 for misdemeanor drug possession;
-three for DUI.