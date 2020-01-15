Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor’s report for December 2019 included nine felony arrests and 650 calls for service.
Chief Tutor said the nine felony arrests included:
-Allison Marie Gordon, 34, of Moorman Road, Algoma, who was arrested November 30 and charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $5,000;
-Joshua Craig Murry, 34, of Lakeview Cove, Pontotoc, who was arrested December 4 and charged with possession of a controlled substance and bringing a controlled substance into a county jail; bond was set at $15,000;
-Desmond Blythe McCarty, 22, of Raines Drive, Pontotoc, who was arrested December 4 and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute; bond was set at $20,000;
-Dewayne H. Ruth, Jr., 33, of County Road 4091, Oxford, who was arrested December 9 and charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $5,000;
-Weiqi Lin, 37, of Winchester Road, Memphis, TN, who was arrested December 13 and charged with false pretense; bond was set at $20,000;
-Carrie Lynn McEwen, 49, of Highway 15 South, Pontotoc, who was arrested December 14 and charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $5,000;
-Anna Catheryn Parmely, 28, of Sample Road, Belden, who was arrested December 15 and charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $5,000;
-Ronald Kevin Ellis, 51, of Sappington Drive, Pontotoc, who was arrested December 27 and charged with burglary of a commercial building (church); bond was set at $25,000;
-Stacey L. Easley, 40, of North College Street, Pontotoc, who was arrested January 3 and charged with aggravated assault; bond was set at $25,000.
In addition to the 650 called for service, police activity also included issuing 252 citations, making 66 misdemeanor arrests and working 38 auto accidents.
A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations issued included:
-29 for speeding;
-51 for suspended or no drivers license;
-47 for no proof of insurance;
-74 for other traffic offenses;
-20 for misdemeanor affidavits;
-25 for misdemeanor drug possession;
-five for DUI.