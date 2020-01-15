Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor’s report for December 2019 included nine felony arrests and 650 calls for service.

Chief Tutor said the nine felony arrests included:

-Allison Marie Gordon, 34, of Moorman Road, Algoma, who was arrested November 30 and charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $5,000;

-Joshua Craig Murry, 34, of Lakeview Cove, Pontotoc, who was arrested December 4 and charged with possession of a controlled substance and bringing a controlled substance into a county jail; bond was set at $15,000;

-Desmond Blythe McCarty, 22, of Raines Drive, Pontotoc, who was arrested December 4 and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute; bond was set at $20,000;

-Dewayne H. Ruth, Jr., 33, of County Road 4091, Oxford, who was arrested December 9 and charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $5,000;

-Weiqi Lin, 37, of Winchester Road, Memphis, TN, who was arrested December 13 and charged with false pretense; bond was set at $20,000;

-Carrie Lynn McEwen, 49, of Highway 15 South, Pontotoc, who was arrested December 14 and charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $5,000;

-Anna Catheryn Parmely, 28, of Sample Road, Belden, who was arrested December 15 and charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $5,000;

-Ronald Kevin Ellis, 51, of Sappington Drive, Pontotoc, who was arrested December 27 and charged with burglary of a commercial building (church); bond was set at $25,000;

-Stacey L. Easley, 40, of North College Street, Pontotoc, who was arrested January 3 and charged with aggravated assault; bond was set at $25,000.

In addition to the 650 called for service, police activity also included issuing 252 citations, making 66 misdemeanor arrests and working 38 auto accidents.

A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations issued included:

-29 for speeding;

-51 for suspended or no drivers license;

-47 for no proof of insurance;

-74 for other traffic offenses;

-20 for misdemeanor affidavits;

-25 for misdemeanor drug possession;

-five for DUI.

