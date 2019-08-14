Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor's police report for July 16-31, 2019, included three felony arrests and 372 calls for service.
Chief Tutor said the three felony arrests included:
- Elizabeth L. McCollum, 35, of Pannell Drive, Belden, who was arrested July 31 and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent and possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $5,000;
-Danny C. King, 38, Union Road, Ecru, who was arrested July 31 and charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $5,000;
-Melvin L. Miles, 34, of Clark Street, Pontotoc, who was arrested July 31, and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent and possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $5,000.
In addition to the 372 calls for service, police activity also included issuing 112 citations, making 46 misdemeanor arrests and working 12 auto accidents.
A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations issued included:
-10 for speeding;
-19 for suspended or no driver's license;
-17 for no proof of insurance;
-29 for other traffic violations;
-21 for misdemeanor affidavits;
-15 for misdemeanor drug possession;
-one for DUI.