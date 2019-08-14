Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor's police report for July 16-31, 2019, included three felony arrests and 372 calls for service.

Chief Tutor said the three felony arrests included:

- Elizabeth L. McCollum, 35, of Pannell Drive, Belden, who was arrested July 31 and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent and possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $5,000;

-Danny C. King, 38, Union Road, Ecru, who was arrested July 31 and charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $5,000;

-Melvin L. Miles, 34, of Clark Street, Pontotoc, who was arrested July 31, and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent and possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $5,000.

In addition to the 372 calls for service, police activity also included issuing 112 citations, making 46 misdemeanor arrests and working 12 auto accidents.

A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations issued included:

-10 for speeding;

-19 for suspended or no driver's license;

-17 for no proof of insurance;

-29 for other traffic violations;

-21 for misdemeanor affidavits;

-15 for misdemeanor drug possession;

-one for DUI.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus