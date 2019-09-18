Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor’s police report for August 16-31 included three felony arrests and 504 calls for service.
Chief Tutor said the three felony arrests included:
-Miguel A. Vallejo, 39, of Pittsboro Street, Houston, who was arrested August 23 and charged with possession of a controlled substance and felony child abuse; bond was set at $15,000;
-Shawn M. Weaver, 44, of Jolan Circle, Pontotoc, who was arrested August 27 and charged with aggravated assault-domestic violence; bond was set at $7,500;
-Jose Medina Escobar, 39, of West Oxford Street, Pontotoc, who was arrested August 17 and charged with felony DUI; bond was set at $35,000.
In addition to the 504 calls for service, police activity also included issuing 80 citations, making 19 misdemeanor arrests and working 11 auto accidents.
A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations issued included:
-eight for speeding;
-11 for suspended or no driver’s license;
-16 for no proof of insurance;
-29 for other traffic offenses;
-13 for misdemeanor affidavits;
-three for misdemeanor drug possession;
-three for DUI.