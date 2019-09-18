Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor’s police report for August 16-31 included three felony arrests and 504 calls for service.

Chief Tutor said the three felony arrests included:

-Miguel A. Vallejo, 39, of Pittsboro Street, Houston, who was arrested August 23 and charged with possession of a controlled substance and felony child abuse; bond was set at $15,000;

-Shawn M. Weaver, 44, of Jolan Circle, Pontotoc, who was arrested August 27 and charged with aggravated assault-domestic violence; bond was set at $7,500;

-Jose Medina Escobar, 39, of West Oxford Street, Pontotoc, who was arrested August 17 and charged with felony DUI; bond was set at $35,000.

In addition to the 504 calls for service, police activity also included issuing 80 citations, making 19 misdemeanor arrests and working 11 auto accidents.

A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations issued included:

-eight for speeding;

-11 for suspended or no driver’s license;

-16 for no proof of insurance;

-29 for other traffic offenses;

-13 for misdemeanor affidavits;

-three for misdemeanor drug possession;

-three for DUI.

