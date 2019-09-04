Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor's police report for August 1-15 included three felony arrests and 423 calls for service.
Chief Tutor said the three felony arrests included:
-Jacob Meeks, Jr., 63, of Old Highway 7 South, Holly Springs, who was arrested August 8 and charged with false pretense; bond was set at $7,500;
-Raven W. West, 30, of Shady Grove Road, Pine Bluff, Arkansas, who was arrested August 16 and charged with felony taking of a motor vehicle; bond was set at $5,000;
-Gary Burnette, Jr., 32, of Highway 45 South, Hamilton, MS, who was arrested August 9 and charged two counts of possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $5,000.
In addition to the 423 calls for service, police activity also included issuing 66 citations, making 21 misdemeanor arrests and working 17 auto accidents.
A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations issued included:
-eight for speeding;
-16 for suspended or no driver's license;
-12 for no proof of insurance;
-17 for other traffic violations;
-nine for misdemeanor affidavits;
-three for misdemeanor drug possession;
-and one for DUI.