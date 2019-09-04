Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor's police report for August 1-15 included three felony arrests and 423 calls for service.

Chief Tutor said the three felony arrests included:

-Jacob Meeks, Jr., 63, of Old Highway 7 South, Holly Springs, who was arrested August 8 and charged with false pretense; bond was set at $7,500;

-Raven W. West, 30, of Shady Grove Road, Pine Bluff, Arkansas, who was arrested August 16 and charged with felony taking of a motor vehicle; bond was set at $5,000;

-Gary Burnette, Jr., 32, of Highway 45 South, Hamilton, MS, who was arrested August 9 and charged two counts of possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $5,000. 

In addition to the 423 calls for service, police activity also included issuing 66 citations, making 21 misdemeanor arrests and working 17 auto accidents.

A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations issued included:

-eight for speeding;

-16 for suspended or no driver's license;

-12 for no proof of insurance;

-17 for other traffic violations;

-nine for misdemeanor affidavits;

-three for misdemeanor drug possession; 

-and one for DUI. 

