Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor's report for March 2020 included two felony arrests and 730 calls for service.
Chief Tutor said the two felony arrests included:
-Joseph Patrick Morrison, 24, of Highway 15 South, Pontotoc, who was arrested March 4 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.; bond was set at $5,000;
-Jason Lamar Mims, 36, of Highway 8 East, Vardaman, who was arrested March 5 and charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $10,000.
In addition to the 730 calls for service, police activity also included issuing 219 citations, making 52 misdemeanor arrests and working 19 auto accidents.
A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations included:
-24 for speeding;
-35 for suspended or no driver's license;
-48 for no proof of insurance;
-72 for other traffic offenses;
-12 for misdemeanor affidavits;
-23 for misdemeanor drug possession;
-four for DUI.