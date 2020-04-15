Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor's report for March 2020 included two felony arrests and 730 calls for service. 

Chief Tutor said the two felony arrests included:

-Joseph Patrick Morrison, 24, of Highway 15 South, Pontotoc, who was arrested March 4 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.; bond was set at $5,000;

-Jason Lamar Mims, 36, of Highway 8 East, Vardaman, who was arrested March 5 and charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $10,000.

In addition to the 730 calls for service, police activity also included issuing 219 citations, making 52 misdemeanor arrests and working 19 auto accidents.

A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations included:

-24 for speeding;

-35 for suspended or no driver's license;

-48 for no proof of insurance;

-72 for other traffic offenses;

-12 for misdemeanor affidavits;

-23 for misdemeanor drug possession;

-four for DUI. 

