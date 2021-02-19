Police warn motorists that streets and highways will refreeze tonight and tomorrow morning
Pontotoc Deputy Police Chief Bob Poe said late this evening that motorists should avoid traveling tonight or early in the morning because low temperatures tonight will refreeze streets until probably mid-day Saturday.
Poe said that old Highway 6 two lane (Veterans Highway East) was impassable this morning until almost 1 p.m..
“We closed the highway from Oxford Street eastward to Martin Luther King because motorists couldn’t get up or down this hills coming into town,” Poe said. “Every wrecker we could call was out there for several hours. It was a mess.”
“The Highway Department graded the highway and salted it and the road was re-opened after 12:30 p.m.”
“But temperature is falling tonight to 12 degrees so we anticipate the same problem reoccurring tonight or in the morning. If you’ve got to travel motorists should come into town on the four lane until road conditions improve Saturday afternoon and Sunday.”
“Temperatures will refreeze roads and streets again Saturday night where ice has melted. We could still have problems until Sunday."
The National Weather Service issued the following warning for road conditions tonight (Friday, February 19). The advisory also warned of the dangers of falling ice and avoiding frozen ponds.
...Roads Will Refreeze Tonight Causing Dangerous Travel
Conditions...
Clear skies and warmer temperatures have melted some of the snow
across the Mid-South.
Very cold overnight temperatures will lead to refreezing for any surfaces that have wet snow/slush/or water on them from melting snow. Very cold temperatures tonight, in the single digits to mid teens, will lead to these surfaces refreezing into chunks or sheets of ice which will make travel very hazardous Saturday morning. In addition, freezing fog may develop during the overnight hours. As visibilities drop, ice may develop on bridges and overpasses. As a result, travel remains discouraged across the area.
Snow melting on rooftops and tall buildings will lead to large icicle and ice sheet formation. As temperatures warm, large chunks of ice with sharp edges will begin to fall off of rooftops and tall buildings, potentially leading to injury from anyone near the falling ice.
Several lakes and ponds have frozen surfaces across the Mid-South, and these frozen surfaces will likely remain frozen through Saturday. It has not been cold enough for the ice to be safe to walk on. Serious injury or death could result from anyone walking out on thin ice. Lakes and ponds freeze from the edges to the middle. Your weight may be supported on the edge of the frozen body of water, and not out in the middle of the lake or pond. Avoid walking out on any frozen bodies of water.