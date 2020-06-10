At the June 2 board meeting Pontotoc Aldermen voted unanimously to increase police involvement in notifying residents that unkept residences are in violation of the city’s public nuisance ordinance.
City officials said the police department will now handle issuance of a citation to residents who don’t clean up their property within the 10 day compliance period.
“The city’s inspector will notify residents whose property need to be cleaned up and mowed and after the 10 days compliance period the police department will issue the citation and the matter will then be handled in city court,” said Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples.
Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor said that Sgt. Jason Collier will now handle the issuance of citations when the 10 day clean-up period has expired.
In other new business aldermen unanimously approved the plans for Checker’s Restaurant and Jack’s Restaurant which are locating in Pontotoc.
Checker’s Restaurant is under construction at 328 Highway 15 North and Jack’s Restaurant will be constructed at 227 Highway 15 North.
“We’re very excited to have both of these new restaurants coming to Pontotoc,” said Mayor Peeples. “We’re looking forward to them being part of our community and we’re going to keep spreading the word that Pontotoc is a great place to do business.”
Dirt work is already underway at the Checker’s Restaurant site and restaurant owner Sedrick Turner was in Pontotoc last week.
“We’re basically finished with the dirt work and we’ll be pouring the footing over the next few weeks,” Turner said. “The building is actually built off-site in three sections and once it’s delivered that crew will have it together in three days and completion will follow. We’re hoping to be open in August.”
Checker’s will be located between KFC and Huddle House.
Jack’s Restaurant will be located on the north side of America’s Best Value Inn.
“According to the plans, Jack’s will actually face the north side of their property, not Highway 15,” noted Pontotoc Building Inspector Terry Williamson. “They bought the former Chinese restaurant building and the two adjoining houses on the north side.”
In another matter aldermen approved a request for cash payment of $51,578.12 for the ongoing frontage road project along Highway 278.
The frontage road, which will be eight-tenths of a mile long, will link Five Star Road to access on the eastbound lane of Highway 278 four lane. Construction of the road is scheduled to be completed in June.
In a related matter, the board approved a resolution needed to complete and close the $300,000 loan from Three Rivers Planning and Development District which is helping fund the frontage road project.
In addition to the Three Rivers loan, funding for the frontage road project includes a $300,000 grant from ARC, a $150,000 Small Municipalities grant and $300,000 from the general fund.
The board also approved the final draw on the new roof project at the Behold Washington plant, which was formerly the NC Wood Products building.
Other new business items approved included:
-Authorize and approve request for Tommy and Nelda Whiteside’s property located at 112 N Montgomery Street to be condemned
-Authorize and approve Resolution for signing delegates for the 2020 Mississippi League;
-Authorize and approve to hire Bailey McBrayer to gas dept for $15/hour
-Authrize and approve for the city employees to be off July 3 in observance of Independence Day.
Consent agenda items approved included:
Authorize and approve May 2020 payroll in the amount of 301,750.49.
Authorize and approve water adjustments.
Authorize and approve to purchase a hook tow for the water department with the city credit card in the amount of $188.86.