In their May meeting the Ecru Board of Aldermen approved election poll workers for the June 8 general election which includes: Bush Hamilton, Pam Simmons, Michelle McGee and Mary Ann Quillian. They also approved to pay the workers $125 each for the day. The resolution board will be the resolution board of Mike Nesbit, Ida Scott and Sondra Waldrop for the general election and their payment of $125 was also authorized.
The board authorized to have Mayor Jeff Smith’s name removed from all town accounts and add Mayor-elect Patty Turk’s name effective July 1.
The board discussed making adjustments on bills from three different individuals in the town who asked for relief. These included Jessica Carr, Sammy Judon and Kendall Johnson.
The board allows a one time adjustment that is $200 or over on water bills and none of those met the criteria, so no action was taken on the issue.
Jimmy Boyd asked for a sewer credit because of filling up his swimming pool. This is allowed, since the water is not running into the sewer system. “We pulled the report and saw exactly when it was that he filled up the pool and it is a $50 credit he is asking for,” said the towns Chief Financial Officer Mike Nesbit. The board approved.
In other business the aldermen approved to purchase a full page ad in the Welcome Home to Pontotoc magazine that the Pontotoc Progress publishes. In making the motion, Alderwoman Allison Richardson said the town should step up and get a bigger size. “This is how we promote our town and it is important because we are growing,” she said.
Mayor-elect Turk, the town clerk, board attorney and aldermen who will be in office were approved to attend the Mississippi Municipal League summer Conference in Biloxi in July.
The board also approved a request for $112,827.23 on Ashely Furniture project.
Code enforcement officer Chris Cook was approved to attend his conference in D’Iberville in August.