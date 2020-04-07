Pontotoc, MS (38863)

Today

A steady, heavy rain this morning. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing for the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.