The Pontotoc City School District announced on Monday that Cullen Pollard has been tabbed as its new boys soccer coach.
Pollard joins Pontotoc City Schools after 5 years as an assistant girls soccer coach at Lafayette. During his stint there the Lady Commodores had a record of 90-24, made three appearances in the Class 5A state championship game, and captured state titles in 2019 and 2020.
Pollard is a graduate of Tupelo High School, where he played soccer and was a member of two Golden Wave state championship teams in 1999 and 2001. Pollard competed for the Tupelo Football Club as well as the Clinton Metro travel team. He excelled in the Olympic Development Program (ODP) and was chosen to represent his region in several games.
Pollard played soccer at Itawamba Community College. Before joining the Lafayette County School District, he worked for the University of Mississippi Athletic Association for a decade. He and his wife, Felicia, have two boys, Jett (7) and Crausby (2), and reside in Pontotoc.
"We are very excited to have coach Pollard here at Pontotoc," said Pontotoc City Schools Athletic Director Josh Dowdy. "He brings with him a huge amount of success being part of back-to-back state championships. He is someone we were looking for, to not only be a soccer coach but someone that will be invested in the lives of his players."
Pollard takes over a program that has gone 33-12-2 and won back-to-back division titles over past two seasons.