PONTOTOC - Vegetation, feed, and ratios of one type of fish to another are important considerations when stocking and maintaining a pond, according to a local expert.
Mark Griffith spoke to a crowd of 25 at Howard Stafford Park on Thursday. On the bank of the 80-ace lake he helped plan and maintain, he went over some basics about pond management as well as examining water samples and answering questions.
Where to put a pond, how deep it should be, and how to stock it are questions people ask when they’re considering putting in a pond, said Griffith, who holds a fisheries management degree from Mississippi State University and has worked as a hydrologist and biologist with the USDA. Griffith also operates ICHTHYS Pond Management. He spoke as a guest of the MSU Extension Service Pontotoc.
Five to 10 acres are ideal, according to Griffith. “Otherwise, the water gets stagnant and it won’t flush out nutrients correctly,” he said. On the other hand, too much water flow, although it might produce pretty, clear water, good for swimming, “it might not produce enough groceries (vegetation) to sustain fish,” Griffith said. Proximity to a watershed also has to be considered.
Permits are also important considerations, Griffith said. Mississippi law requires that anyone planning to build, modify, or repair a dam must get written authorization from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality before beginning construction. Written authorization is not required if the dam is fewer than eight feet high, impounds fewer than 25 acre-feet of water at the top of the dam, or does not impound a watercourse with a continuous flow of water, as long as failure of the dam would not threaten public safety downstream.
When deciding the depth of a pond, one must consider that the deeper it is, the more chance it has to stratify, according to Griffith. “In a shallower pond, the wind action will keep the nutrients mixed up,” he said. Based on the topography of northeast Mississippi, Griffith recommended a depth of between 10 and 12 feet. Even though the land in this area is mostly homogenous, it’s important to remember one thing, according to Griffith. “No two ponds are exactly alike,” he said.
Griffith also talked about what kinds of fish and how many are most conducive to a healthy pond. “For years, the standard was 500 bluegill, to 50 bass, in a 10-acre pond,” said Griffith. In order to more accurately determine a healthy ratio, one needs to know the surface acreage of the pond, according to Griffith. This measurement includes the average depth of the water. The traditional trio of fish is bass, bream, and catfish, Griffith said. The bass eat the smaller bream. The usual mixture is a 10:1 ratio of bream to bass, with an additional 50 catfish fingerlings per acre.
Because of several factors, including less fishing as children grow up and move out, a great majority of the ponds landowners stock become bass-crowded within five years, according to Griffith. One solution has been introducing hybrid crappie into the pond. Griffith said that pond owners often think it excessive, but he recommended harvesting 100 pounds of bass per acre each year in order to maintain a healthy balance.
An increasing number of pond owners today are stocking F1 bass, according to Griffith. Sometimes referred to as gorilla bass, or tiger bass, they’re a mixture of the Northern Strain and the Florida Strain. The Northern bass are aggressive because they’re conditioned to spawn then recuperate in a relatively short timespan, Griffith said. The Florida bass have a longer growing season. They have a higher fertility rate and are bigger in size. Florida bass are robust but elusive. “Once they reach five or six pounds, they’re the hardest to catch, on artificial lures,” said Griffith. The F1 bass are produced by crossbreeding a female Florida fish with a male Northern fish, and the hybrids have characteristics of both. They can reach a weight of three pounds in as little as 18 months, Griffith said.
Finally, Griffith spoke about the importance of adding structure into a pond, meaning objects, such as downed trees, wooden pallets, or other natural debris that give fish somewhere to sit and hide. This is especially important in bass-crowded ponds, in which the bass are aggressive predators and feed upon smaller fish. “Strategically place structure around the pond, and woody debris is usually best,” said Griffith.
Griffith added that when considering building a pond, a good first step is contacting the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), at nrcs.usda.gov, a branch of the USDA specifically designed to offer advice and answer questions.
Walker Hunting and Fishing Supply provided barbecue plates for attendees, catered by Blacksmith Barbecue.