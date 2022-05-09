Sustainability refers to management practices that ensure resources can be used and enjoyed by future generations. It is a term that can be applied to several areas including agriculture, natural resources, financial resources, and the communities we live in.
When applied to agriculture, sustainability describes methods to promote soil health and protect water quality that will in turn improve farm productivity and profitability. Sustainable agriculture practices can ensure a continuous supply of food and fiber while also strengthening rural communities.
The Mississippi State University Extension Service is promoting sustainable agriculture principles through natural resource conservation initiatives that include the Sustainable Training in Agriculture Research Systems (STARS) and Research and Education to Advance Conservation and Habitat (REACH).
These programs were combined during a recent training held at Prairie Wildlife near West Point Mississippi. Those in attendance included professionals from the MSU Extension Service, USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service, forestry industry, as well as the beef cattle production industry. They learned about the strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats to natural resources in Mississippi. Participants also learned how to advance the adoption of conservation practices to promote resource sustainability.
The knowledge and experience gained through this training will be used to promote the wise use of natural resources through upcoming programs offered through the Pontotoc County Extension office. The first will be a pond and lake management meeting. This event will be held on Thursday, May 12th at Howard Stafford Park. Participants will learn about managing their natural resources through fish population assessment, stocking, water chemistry, and much more.
The next opportunity will allow livestock producers to learn about sustainability at the Pontotoc County Cattlemen’s Association Meeting to be held on Thursday, May 19th at 6:30 p.m. Andy Berry with the Mississippi Cattlemen’s Association will discuss its services at the Pontotoc County Extension Office.
Introduction and implementation of sustainable agriculture practices are important to conserve natural resources and to improve farm productivity and profitability. For more information and to register for upcoming Pontotoc County Extension programs contact James Shannon at 662-489-3910 or through email at james.shannon@msstate.edu.