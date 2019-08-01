The Pontotoc County 4-H Wildlife Judging team recently attended the National Wildlife Habitat Education Program. (WHEP) The event rotates to different parts of the United States each year. The 2019 event took place July 14 through July 17 at the Rock Springs 4-H Center near Junction City, Kansas. The contest included fourteen 4-H teams from across the United States.
The Pontotoc team earned the right to attend the WHEP event by winning the Mississippi 4-H wildlife judging contest that was held at the 2019 Mississippi 4-H Congress on the campus of Mississippi State University. The winning team included Mabry Chamblee, Coledon Montgomery, Elizabeth Nichols, and Will Reeves.
I was fortunate to accompany this fine group of Pontotoc County 4-H members on the trip to Kansas. A description of the trip and the contest will follow.
The trip began with a 5:00 a.m. departure from the Pontotoc County Extension Office on Sunday, July 14. After a long trip through Tennessee, Arkansas, and Kansas we finally arrived at our destination at 5:00 p.m.
The long 684-mile trip did not dampen the enthusiasm of the group. After supper, the Pontotoc 4-H members introduced themselves to the other competitors by telling their names and sharing some fun facts about Mississippi. Mabry Chamblee told the group that Mississippi is the home of Elvis, Oprah, Morgan Freeman, and the Sweet Potato Capital of the World! Mabry also shared that the Magnolia is the State flower of Mississippi.
The following day was set aside for education and fun. The contestants boarded school buses to see wildlife habitat management practices on property managed by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Fisheries located near Milford State Park. The 4-Hers learned how areas of tall grass prairie are being managed for wildlife in the Flint Hills Region of Kansas. The wildlife habitat management practices that were demonstrated included the use of mechanical vegetation control, weed control using herbicides, prescribed fire, and cattle grazing.
The afternoon was filled with fun to help the competitors relax before the big contest. The 4-H members had the opportunity to participate in indoor rock climbing, trap shooting, air archery, basketball, and swimming. After supper and team photos the group did some studying to prepare for contest day.
On Tuesday after breakfast the team coaches and chaperones loaded the buses for tours while the teams competed. The contest included morning and afternoon assignments. The morning assignments included the formulation of wildlife management practices and a wildlife management plan for a remote site located at Rock Springs 4-H Ranch.
After lunch, the team members presented oral reasons for the elements included in the management plan. They also completed a team challenge that included identification of wildlife species from specimens, bird calls, and amphibian calls.
On Wednesday morning we began the journey back to Mississippi. The WHEP contest was a wonderful experience that challenged the team members. Coledon, Elizabeth, Will and Mabry will carry the experiences from the trip and the lessons learned about wildlife habitat management for years to come.
If you know a young person between the ages of five and eighteen that could benefit from participation in 4-H, call 662-489-3910 or drop by the Pontotoc County Extension Service Office at 402 C.J. Hardin, Jr. Drive.