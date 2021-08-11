The 2021 Southern Regional 4-H Horse Championship was held in Perry, Georgia from July 28th through August 1st. Mississippi 4-H’ers from Pontotoc who qualified for Regionals during the State Horse Show included Anonia Tutor, Raylee Kate Kirby, Keira Maxey, Kara Miller, and Ava Russell.
At the Regional Competition in Georgia, Raylee Kate Kirby qualified for finals in stakes and poles. She competed against 89 riders and finished with a 3rd overall in poles and 8th in stakes. Anonia Tutor qualified for finals in poles and ended 11th after her horse, Sophie decided to do part of the pattern on two legs. Keira Maxey showed in several classes and did an excellent job. Kara Miller showed gaited and came home with two reserve champions and placed in a few other classes. Ava Russell showed in all three-speed classes.
According to their club leader, Reagan Kirby, “I didn’t get to watch everyone, but what I saw the girls did well. They had fun, came home hot and tired, but most of all made lots of memories.”
Raylee Kate Kirby – 3rd in Poles and Stakes
Anonia Tutor – Top 15 in Poles
Kara Miller
Reserve in Gaited Halter Mares
Reserve in Gaited Equitation
4th Gaited Showmanship
5th Gaited Pleasure
3rd High Point Gaited Overall
If you love horses and would like to learn more about what 4-H can offer you give us a call at the Pontotoc County Extension office at 662-489-3910. There are options for those with horses who want to ride and other options like Horse Bowl or Hippology for those who just want to learn about horses. There is a place for you at 4-H!