It’s time for the Mississippi State Fair and Livestock Show. Pontotoc County 4-H is well represented this year with the following 4-H members showing livestock: Cali Allison, J.D. Chism, Colton Farley, Carson Farley, Meredith Farley, Ty Franklin, Ryder Franklin, Brooklyn Kilpatrick, Connor Kilpatrick, Josie Didonna, Tommy Dunaway, Elizabeth Nichols, Sadie Bess Nichols, Chase Foster, Mary Hatley Graham, Jayce Grubbs, Leighton Horton, Lara Horton, Caleb Long, Carson Long, Anna Newell, Grace Randle, Molly Randle. These 4-H members will be showing beef cattle, lambs, goats, or dairy cattle. A few of them will be trying their hand with animals they don’t normally show.
Commissioner Andy Gipson has worked hard to make this year’s fair happen. The Fair and Livestock Show may look a little different this year, but our Pontotoc County 4-H members will be there! Social distancing will be followed, and the Fair Commission is asking that everyone exercise common sense, stay six feet apart, and mask-up as needed. Despite the challenges of COVID-19, our young people deserve a positive experience at the fair.
Watch for updates and pictures on the Pontotoc County 4-H Facebook page. Next week’s article should include pictures from the Beef and Lamb Shows. If you have questions about 4-H, just call Jane Chamblee your 4-H agent at 662-489-3910.
MISSISSIPPI STATE FAIR LIVESTOCK SHOW SCHEDULE
Friday, October 16, 2020
9:00 a.m. 4-H Poultry Show
9:00 a.m. Open Dairy Cattle Show – Judging Arena
10:00 a.m. Market Goat Princess Contests
12:00 Noon Goat Showmanship– Barn 7
12:00 Noon 4-H/FFA Meat Goat Doe Show – Barn 7
1:00 p.m. Two-Year-Old Jersey Futurity – Judging Arena
1:15 p.m. Two-Year-Old Holstein Futurity – Judging Arena
7:00 p.m. Special Dairy Classes – Judging Arena
Saturday, October 17, 2020 (4-H DAY)
8:00 a.m. MGA Open Dairy Goat Show – Barn 8
8:30 a.m. Junior Dairy Cattle Show – Judging Arena
(Showmanship, Commercial Dairy Heifer and Cow Shows,
and Junior Dairy Purebred Show)
8:30 a.m. Junior Market Goat Show – Barn 7
11:00 a.m. Horse & Mule Pull – Equine Center
Sunday, October 18, 2020
9:00 a.m. MGA Open Dairy Goat Show – Barn 8
2:00 p.m. Pony Pull – Equine Center
For those of you who are not able to attend the Fair, check out the Kids Cooking Video that will be posted this week on the 4-H Pontotoc County Facebook page. “Caramel Apple Pie Cobbler”. Stay safe and keep cooking and trying new foods!
This week’s Kids Cooking Recipe:
CARAMEL APPLE PIE COBBLER
Ingredients:
1 box yellow cake mix
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
2 cans apple pie filling
1 jar caramel
1 stick butter
Directions:
1. Butter 9 x 13 pan.
2. Pour apple pie filling into pan.
3. Put the dry cake mix in the pan next.
4. The drizzle caramel over the top.
5. Pour melted butter throughout
6. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.