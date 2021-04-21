The Pontotoc Warriors’ tennis team took a pair of team wins in the 2-4A playoffs, on Apr. 12 against West Lauderdale, and on Apr. 15 against Corinth.
Pontotoc hosted West Lauderdale in the first round. In boys’ singles Pontotoc’s Joseph Henry defeated Zach Cantey 6-0, 6-1. In girls’ singles Holly Stewart fell to Noelle Howell, 6-4, 4-6, 0-1. In boys’ doubles one David Metcalfe and Andy Jones defteated Garrett Combs and Miles McAlister, 6-0, 6-0. In boys’ doubles two Tay Thornton and Shayne Lowe defeated Jackson McAfferty and Grant Butler 6-0, 6-3. In girls’ doubles one Alison Floyd and Samantha McGregor fell to Olivia Webster and Katherine Bounds 7-6, 6-3. In girls’ doubles two Mollie Rackley and Heather Tedford lost to Alice Williamson and Alyse Wilson 6-3, 6-2. In mixed doubles Blayze Haynes and Caroline Howard defeated Isabella Sanders and Nathan Smith 6-0, 6-3.
Pontotoc traveled to Corinth for the second round. In boys’ singles Joseph Henry defeated Luke Mitchell 6-0, 6-2. In girls’ singles Caroline Howard lost to Alexis Price 6-4, 6-0. In boys’ doubles one Shayne Lowe and Tay Thornton defeated Jacob Wilbanks and Frank Laher 6-1, 6-3. In boys’ doubles two David Metcalfe and Andy Jones defeated Will Nickola and John Parker 2-6, 6-3, 1-0. In girls’ doubles one Samantha McGregor and Madison Clement fell to Lauren Phillips and Grace Villaflor 6-4, 5-7, 1-0. In girls’ doubles two Holley Stewart and Heather Tedford defeated Cate Rivera Shypp and May Smith 6-0, 6-2. In mixed doubles Blayze Haynes and Mollie Rackley defeated Booker Pratt and Pierce Peterson 6-3, 6-1.
Pontotoc hosted New Albany for the team north half championship on Apr. 19.