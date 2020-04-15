At last week’s April 7 board meeting Pontotoc Aldermen approved a motion to advertise for bids to complete $400,000 in sewer line refurbishing.
Back in December the city received a $400,000 grant for much needed repairs to city sewer lines. The city originally applied for grant back in May 2019.
Representative Mac Huddleson and former Senator Nickey Browning were instrumental in helping us get the grant,” Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples acknowledged.
Mayor Peeples said the grant will be used to take advantage of new technology in sewer repair.
“This new technology allows for the re-lining of the old pipe with a sleeve process and will not require a lot digging,” Peeples explained. “We will get a lot more repairs done for our money.”
In other business the board opened two bids submitted for maintenance of the Pontotoc City Cemetery on North Main Street.
One bid from Dennis Henderson included 14 mowings at $1,320 each for a total of $18,480 and a second bid from Steve Hall outlined $1,400 per month for a total of $16,800.
Aldermen took the bids under advisement pending further explanation of the mowing details.
Aldermen also opened three bids for trenching and boring of Pontotoc utilities and they were taken under advisement also, pending detailed analysis. Bid were submitted by Tim Buchanan (Hydro Plus), Buzz Plaxico and Seale Trenching. The board is expected to address those bids at an April 21 recessed meeting.
Aldermen also awarded a bid for banking of public funds to First Choice Bank of Pontotoc, who was the sole bidder at 0.589 percent.
In another matter the board directed city attorney Brad Cornelison to notify the owner of Woodlawn Apartments that they must upgrade their pumping station to specifications or city sewer service may be terminated.
In other business the board approved an emergency purchase to let a contract to repair a major sewer break between Langley Street and Ninth Street.
Other new business items approved included:
-pay PEPA $9,602.10 out of tourism funds to move three poles and line for the new frontage road along Highway 278;
-the new construction plans for a convenience store which will be located at the intersection of Highway 15 South and Highway 41;
-the management agreement contract with Center Point Energy for the city’s natural gas system;
-the promotion of Valerie Watts to deputy city clerk for the city of Pontotoc.
Consent agenda items approved included:
-natural gas rates effective March 1, 2020, at a rate of $6.75, based on an O&M of $4.00 and a PGA of $2.75;
-January 2020 payroll in the amount of $200,929.80;
-water adjustments’
-reimburse Johnathon Roberts $23.19 that he spent at Peeples Building Material to purchase a hose for water meter pump;
-to send Brad White to the Building Officials Association of Mississippi Summer Conference in Gulfport, MS on June 7-12, 2020.
The board set a recessed meeting for April 21, 2020.