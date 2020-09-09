At last week’s Pontotoc Aldermen meeting the board approved a motion to publicly advertise the city’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2021.
The 2020-2021 budget totals $15,640,993.00 and the board is expected to give final approval at the board’s next meeting on September 15.
Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples told the board Tuesday (Sept. 1.) night that the 2021 budget is conservative.
“With the coronavirus that is still ongoing we have been very concerned these past five months how it would affect the city’s revenues in terms of tourism and sales tax collections but it has held up very well,” Peeples said.
“Sales tax collections have held true with what was budgeted for this year’s operation and the recent annexation approval will certainly help increase sales tax collections for the 2021 fiscal year.”
“Tourism tax collections are above projections by an estimated 15 percent,” Peeples noted. “We budgeted $423,735 for tourism taxes this year and through 11 months we’ve already received $444,552, so that’s been great.”
“The city of Pontotoc is currently experiencing really good momentum in terms of growth. Checker’s Restaurant is opening soon and Jack’s Restaurant is coming soon. Plus we’ve got another restaurant, Lulu’s Steak House, that will soon be opening up in the old Boondock’s location downtown.”
In another new business item Pontotoc Aldermen approved a payment of $35,713.33 towards ongoing construction of the new frontage road along Highway 278 four lane. The payment includes $17,856.67 from local funds and $17,856 from grant funds.
“The frontage road is more than 70 percent completed, all but the access road portion that connects with Highway 278.” Peeples said. “But what’s holding us up is the J-turn construction that is being completed on Highway 278.”
In another item, aldermen approved a bid from Total Lawn Care for $8,500 (out of tourism funding) for construction of a retaining wall at the First Choice Bank Gateway. The wall is needed in connection with a painted sign which will contain a large “Welcome to First Choice Gateway” sign logo.
Other new business items approved at the Sept. 1 meeting included:
-hiring Skylar Holloway and David Jamison to take the place of temporary, part-time employees in the street department for $8 an hour;
-building plans for Teresa Bagwell’s Golden Transportation building at 317 Sallie Hardin Road;
-building plans for All-State Insurance building on Highway 15 north;
-pad and building plans for Dickie Austin’s YDA at 478 Highway 6 west;
-increase pay for Christy Staser to $20.44 effective immediately;
-increase pay for Lesley Wilder to $20.44 effective 9/27/2020;
- keeping all current insurance with Affordable Insurance Group.
Consent agenda items approved included:
-August 2020 payroll in the amount of $213,522.50;
-water adjustments;
-refund Lance Martin $42.50 for AC parts he purchased out of pocket;
-refund Tim Gunter, Terry Conlee, Nick Owen, Keith Holliday, and Randy Miller to Biloxi for the MS 811 Summit Conference November 3-6, 2020;
-pay August umpires in the amount of $900.