At the June 3 board meeting Pontotoc Aldermen unanimously approved a motion to advertise for paving and some millings on five city streets.
Pontotoc Street Department Head Barry Crawford said the streets included in the proposed paving project will include: Clark Street from D.T. Cox Elementary eastward; Highland Street; Margin Street to Water Street; Langley Street (off of Liberty); and Oak View Cove.
In other business the board unanimously approved a motion to advertise for bids for laying a high pressure natural gas line in Sherman.
Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples said the estimated $1-million project will be funded through American Rescue Plan grant monies.
“We’re advertising to lay about three miles of high pressure gas line along Magnolia Way in Sherman,” Mayor Peeples said. “We have pressure problems in the Chesterville and Sherman areas when demand is high and this high pressure line project will remedy that problem in those areas.”
In another natural gas department matter aldermen unanimously approved a motion to advertise for the completion of gas meter change outs throughout the system.
Mayor Peeples explained that manually read meters are being replaced by ones that can be read via a computer in the gas truck.
“A company we hired had made good progress in changing out a majority of the meters but when COVID struck the project was halted because of health concerns with entering customers houses,” Peeples explained. “We have approximately two to three thousand meters that still need replacing. Thankfully we bought all the meters years ago because the price for new ones now is considerably higher.”
Aldermen accepted a bid of $10,700 from Gregory Heating and Air to replace the air conditioning units at the Pontotoc Community House. Riddle Heating and Air submitted a bid of $14,000. The air conditioning work will be funded by tourism funds.
Mayor Peeples told aldermen that the Community House is already heavily booked to host weddings and receptions this summer.
The board also unanimously approved a payment of $8,000 to Three Rivers Planning and Development District for administration and application preparation in connection with an approved CDBG sewer expansion into the city’s newly annexed area along Highway 15 north.
At the request of Pontotoc Fire Dept. officials, aldermen unanimously approved a policy change requiring new commercial businesses to install a Knox Box at their location which gives the fire department access to the building in the event of an emergency (such as fire) at that location.
The fire department has a master key that will open the Knox Box allowing means of gaining access to the building.
“A Knox Box greatly reduces our time on the scene when a fire alarm goes off because we don’t have to wait on the business owner to gain access to check out the alarm,” Fire Chief Lance Martin explained. We can go inside and check out the alarm without having to break our way inside.”
In another matter aldermen approved $5,000 out of tourism funds to hire a mural consultant out of Nashville to visit Pontotoc and submit mural proposals for the brick wall at the pavilion at First Choice Bank Gateway.
The Pontotoc County Historical Society and Pontotoc Chamber have already secured a $20,000 grant from the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area to hire the painting of a mural on the south side of that pavilion wall depicting significant historical events in Pontotoc County’s history.
“We’ve seen murals that these folks out of Nashville have done and it’s cool stuff,” Mayor Peeples said. “Some of it will be three-dimensional. It will be a great asset to the gateway. And if they do the final work, that $5,000 fee applies to the overall cost.”
Other new business approved at the June 3 meeting included:
-Authorize and approve to accept Jackie Moorman’s contract resignation for medical services to inmates.
-Authorize and approve to hire David Owen as a permanent part time position at the Park and Rec for $10.00.
-Authorize and approve to hire Nathan Izib and Jourdan McDaniel as part time, seasonal help at the Park and Rec for $8.00-.
-Authorize and approve to hire Cotton Owens as part time, seasonal help with the Street Department for $8.00.
-Authorize and approve hire Johnathon Ruth to be a part time, as needed fire fighter for the amount of $10.00;
-Authorize and approve to give the Chamber additional funding for the Senior Citizens day in the amount of $500.00 from tourism.
Consent agenda items approved included:
-Authorize and approve water adjustments.
-Authorize and approve to send May Payroll in the amount of $530,416.67.
-Authorize and approve to May Umpire Payroll in the amount of $7,637.75.
-Authorize and approve to send Jason Collier to the M.A.C.E. Conference in D’Iberville on August 10 – 12, 2022.
-Authorize and approve to reimburse Ryan Lee $66.11 for meals while in training in Flowood.
-Authorize and approve for Chase Denton to attend the ALERT Training in Columbus on June 20-24. Travel by city vehicle.
-Authorize and approve for Casey Sappington to attend Dixie Youth Baseball Credentials Meeting for our district on June 12 in East Amory. Travel reimbursement.
-Authorize and approve the gas rates effective June 1, 2022 at $10.05. Based on an O & M of $4.00 and a PGA of $6.05.