Pontotoc Aldermen last Thursday (Feb. 20) night appointed retired Pontotoc City School teacher Gaye Howard to fill an interim vacancy on the Pontotoc City School Board of Trustees until a special election can be held on November 3, 2020.
Mississippi Code required that the unexpected vacancy be filled through appointment by the Pontotoc Board of Aldermen until a special election could be held during the next general election, which is set for November 3, 2020.
School board member Frankie Moorman vacated his seat on the school board in early February 2020 after school officials learned that his five year term actually had expired on December 31, 2019. The confusion on the expiration of Moorman’s term was caused by a clerical error which was recorded when Moorman began his five year term in January 2015. At that time Moorman’s term was recorded as expiring December 31, 2020, rather than December 31, 2019, which was actually the correct expiration of his five year term.
Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples said Moorman and Howard were among five persons who had notified the board of aldermen they wanted to be considered for appointment to the vacated school board position. Other residents who were under consideration included Allen Maxey, Chase Jefcoat and Dickie Austin. At Thursday night’s meeting, Austin withdrew his consideration in support of Howard, Peeples said.
Howard is a retired special education teacher who taught for 28 years, including one year at West Point, one year at Saltillo and the final 26 years at Pontotoc City School.
Howard said she’s excited about the opportunity to serve on the school board and plans to run as a candidate for the post in the November 3, 2020, special election.
“I am real excited about this opportunity,” Howard said. “I feel like with my teaching experience in the school system I can add some value and bring a different point of view to the board, an educator’s point of view. I’ve prayed about this long and hard, talked to my family about it and this is something I don’t take lightly.”
School officials said Howard will be sworn in at the next school board meeting which is set for 6 p.m. on Monday, March 16.
The board member elected during the November 2020 general election will hold office for the remainder of the unexpired term which ends December 31, 2024.
In other business last Thursday, Pontotoc Aldermen awarded a best and lowest bid of $294,258.00 to Graham Roofing to re-roof the old NC Wood Products building, which is being leased from the city by Behold Washington Furniture. The city secured a CDBG to finance the roofing project and Behold is repaying the city through the lease agreement.
Aldermen approved an agreement for ESI of Pontotoc to do engineering services for an upcoming $400,000 sewer project, which will reline some sewer lines in the city.
“Representative Mac Huddleston and former Senator Nicky Browning were instrumental in helping us get this state grant through a bond program,” Mayor Peeples praised. “ESI will draw up the specifications so we hopefully can advertise for bids on the project in March. We hope to complete the sewer project this summer.”
The board approved a motion to purchase 45 Christmas decorations from Holiday Designs, which submitted a best bid of $13,500 on the cost of the lights.
“The board went with Holiday Design over another bid because they offered a 10 Christmas seasons warranty, which was five years longer than a lower bid,” Mayor Peeples said. “The new decorations will be used along the court square and Main Street and the best of the old decorations will be used down at the trail gateway.”
Aldermen accepted a best bid from Image Screen Printing of Pontotoc for the purchase of park and recreation uniforms for baseball, softball and tee ball this coming season. Other bids were submitted by Robertson’s Sportswear and Premiere Printing.
The board approved a motion to purchase firemen bunker gear from Sunbelt Fire in the amount of $25,407.98, being the state contract price.
In another matter aldermen authorized in-house transfer for two positions with the city’s natural gas department.
The board approved a low bid of $9,833.00 to purchase a new locator for the gas department from Green Equipment Company. Aldermen also approved the purchase of a pickup truck for the gas department from Landers DCJ for the state contract price of $18,821.00, state contract price.
The board also approved the installation of two sets of speed bumps on North Montgomery Street in Pontotoc.
Consent agenda items approved included:
-Natural gas rates to be effective March 1, 2020, at a rate of $6.65. This rate is based on an O& M of $4.00 and a PGA of $2.65;
-send William Roberts, Terry Conlee and Jeremy Moore to Jackson on March 30-April 2, 2020, for the annual management and technical conference and exhibitions. (Travel by city vehicle with meal per diem)
-Reimburse Terry Williamson for his subscription of Land Glide in the amount of $106.99.
-send Nick Owens and Phil Lee to the AL/MS Water Joint Annual Conference April 5-8 in Mobile, Alabama. (Travel by city vehicle with meal reimbursement)
-send Terry Williamson to the Building Association of Mississippi 2020 summer conference in Gulfport, MS, July 7-12, 2020; (travel and meal reimbursement)
-Refund Natasha Collums $50 for softball registration and Quentin Williams $40 for tee ball registration;
-water adjustments.