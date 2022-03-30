At the March 22 recessed meeting Pontotoc Aldermen unanimously approved to contract with A&B Construction of Pontotoc to complete $41,500 in needed outfield dirt and culvert repairs needed at Hansberger Sportsplex.
"The county supervisors did a lot of work out there but it's washed out again," said Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples. "We're going to use American Rescue Plan money to pay for the dirt work."
Other new business matters addressed at the meeting included:
-approving annual funding of $500 from tourism for the American Legion Baseball Program;
-approving payment of $6,307.60 to pay Headwaters, Inc., for engineering done for the CDBG for sewer expansion into the city's newly annexed area; "This was for a required archeological study of the area," Mayor Peeples explained. "But they found no problems."
-accepting the resignation of Pontotoc Police officer Wayne Betts, effective March 10, 2022; Betts has taken a job at the Southaven Police Dept. Aldermen also approved the hiring of three new police officers, including Kevin Johnson, who worked for the New Albany Police Dept. and David Strevel and Brian Carter, who were working as deputies for the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department.
-approved increasing street department employee Jake Westmoreland's pay to $21.05 per hour (top out pay);
-opened sealed bids for gas department trenching and boring contracts and took them under advisement for examination by the department head; Bids were submitted by Tim Buchanan DBA Hydro Plus and A&B Construction;
-took under advisement the lone bid of .07% from Bancorp South for handling the city's depository funds;
-approved contracting with ESI of Pontotoc for engineering on expansion of the high pressure line at the Toyota plant in Sherman; the project is designed to expand availability of natural gas services to local residents while helping maintain pressure stability;
-discussed but took no action on a letter from Lotis Environmental who have requested erecting a 250-foot telecommunication tower on Stafford Boulevard;
-approved to pay expense for mandatory training course for aldermen in accordance with Mississippi Rural Water Association requirements;
-approved an emergency basis $18,000 contract to A&B Construction to repair a dilapidated culvert that lies on the highway department's right of way; Mayor Bob Peeples said the highway department has repeatedly refused to repair the problem or share the expense of fixing it;
-approved a $25 increase in the city's towing service agreement with Johnson's Wrecker Service and Cow Creek Towing, who asked for the rate increase because of increased gas prices; unless car owners specify one company when towing services are needed, the police department rotates calling the two wrecker services;
-approved submitting the required Municipal Compliance Questionnaire;
-approved in-house repair of an age old clay tlle sewer which is causing a sink hole at the intersection of Coffee and College Streets; the repair is expected to cost approximately $1,000.
Consent agenda items approved included:
-April 1, 2022, natural gas rates at $10.87; based on an O&M of $4.00 and a PGA of $6.87;
-March payroll totaling $456,941.48;
-Terry Williamson to attend the BOAM 2022 Summer Conference June 12-17, 2022. (travel and meal per diem)
-Mallori Sullivan to attend Oleoresin Capsicum Survival Instructor Course (Pepper Spray) in Yazoo City, MS, on April 28, 2022. (travel by city vehicle)
-pay Mississippi Association of Chief's of Police in the amount of $200.00 with the city credit card;
-for Rusty Collums, Jessica McLevain and Terri Flaherty to attend the MNGA Annual Conference in Orange Beach, Alabama July 5-8, 2022. (travel and per diem)
-refund Shelby Keith $50.00 and Brooklyn Watts $40 from park and rec due to children no eligible to play.