(Editor’s Note: Aldermen in attendance at the June 1 meeting included David White, Rayburn Mapp and Lena Chewe. All items considered on the agenda were approved unanimously, 3-0.)
At last week’s June 1 board meeting Pontotoc Aldermen approved the hiring of Blake O’Callaghan as a new full-time fireman.
The board also approved the promotions of Brad White and Jeremy Maxey to assistant fire chiefs and the promotion of fireman Brad Ball to captain. These personnel changes are effective July 5.
Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples noted that current Assistant Fire Chief Barry Carnes will be retiring as of June 18 after 44 years of service to the city of Pontotoc. The public is invited to a retirement reception in Carnes’ honor on Tuesday, June 15, from 4 until 6 p.m. at the Pontotoc Community House.
In other new business aldermen approved the $14,192.50 purchase of a Bush Hog brand batwing mower for the sewer dept. at state contract price. The mower will be used around the lagoons and sewer treatment plant grounds.
Aldermen approved $1,300 in additional funding to the Pontotoc Chamber of Commerce, including $800 for picnic tables at the First Choice Bank Gateway and $500 for emergency air-conditioning repair at the Pontotoc Community House.
Aldermen approved a $12,000 payment to Engineering Solutions Inc. for general support provided over recent months for at least six city projects.
The board approved a $5,000 fee for the city to join Mississippi Hills as a tier II member.
“Membership in Mississippi Hills is advantageous as a clearing house for helping secure government grants for lots of projects that promote tourism, history and culture in this part of the state,” Mayor Peeples said. “The folks at New Albany said they had helped them get more than $60,000 in grants.”
The board approved two construction projects, including a community building at Grove Apartments located at 425 West Reynolds Street and a clinic and hiring facility for Southern Motion located on Highway 15 north.
Aldermen approved a final payment of $22,322 to Suncoast Infrastructure for completion of a sewer pipe relining project.
Aldermen also approved a motion to issue the city of Pontotoc a check in the amount of $31,200.00 from Designated Grant Funds account for Invoice #5298 that was paid from General Account with check #44497 in error. Clerk Jessica McLevain explained that the invoice should have originally been paid from Grant Fund Account.
The board of aldermen approved the application and resolution for exemption from ad valorem taxes for Ideal Foam, LLC for a period of 10 years.
Aldermen also approved the application and resolution for exemption from ad valorem taxes for Southern Motion, Inc., Recline Designs and Cushions To Go, LLC for a period of ten years.
Consent agenda items approved included:
-May 2021 payroll for $489,946.33;
-water adjustments;
-gas rates effective June 1, 2021 at $7.47 based on an O&M of $4.00 and a PGA of $3.47;
-for Terry Williamson to travel to the BOAM conference in Gulf Port, MS, June 13-18, 2021 (travel and per diem reimbursement);
-umpire payroll for May in the amount of $6,917.75;
-for Tim Gunter and Kim Graham to attend the CSA Conference in Orange Beach June 27-July 1, 2021 (travel per diem reimbursement);
-refund Emilee Sanchez her $60 All-Star fee;
-for Nick Owens and Phil Lee to attend the Al/MS Water Joint Conference in Mobile, AL, August 1-4, 2021. Travel by city vehicle (meal reimbursement);
-reimburse Tim Gunter $32.58 for overnighting city bills due to recent mail delivery issues.