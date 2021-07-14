At the July 6 board meeting Pontotoc Aldermen unanimously approved a motion to contract with Enterprise Fleet Management and begin leasing the city’s police and service vehicles.
Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples said leasing vehicles, instead of buying them, will cost less, plus drastically lower maintenance costs and provide safer vehicles for police and city workers.
The program is designed to systematically integrate newer vehicles into the city’s fleet and allow Enterprise to resale the vehicles at an optimum time, allowing the city to recoup some of the equity in the low mileage vehicles.
Mayor Peeples said the city has agreed to purchase nine police vehicles and 12 service trucks.
“The police SUVs are available now but it will be November or December before the trucks are available,” Peeples said. “We believe this program is going to offer good reward and little risk. There is no increase in cost and will allow us to cash in on some of the equity we have in the vehicles. And our vehicles will always be under warranty.”
“And the contract will allow the city to opt out of the agreement at any time. We’ve looked at other cities that have done this program and it’s all been good.”
Police Chief Randy Tutor told the board that the lease program would save a lot of money on maintenance.
“As of May 30 (2021) we’re already $20,000 over our maintenance budget,” Chief Tutor said. “With this program our cars would always be under warranty.”
“We’re getting eight Durangos and one pickup truck,” Tutor said. “It will take us three to four years to have all of our vehicles through this program, but after that no officer will be driving a vehicle over four years old.”
“It’s going to be safer for them and the only maintenance we’ll do is oil, tires and brake pads. And the vehicles we’ll be getting will have the cage and blue lights already. All we will do is add radar, a radio and computer. I feel it’s a very good program.”
In other new business Pontotoc Aldermen voted unanimously to accept a bid of $468,800 from APAC to mill and repave Reynolds Street in Pontotoc. APAC was the lone bidder on the project.
“They will repave Reynolds Street from Highway 15 Bypass to Main Street,” Mayor Peeples said. “The contract calls for the repaving to be completed by October 1, 2021.”
In other business, aldermen voted unanimously to accept a lowest and best bid of $44,700 from Bobby Chambers (DBA Chambers Construction) to construct men and ladies restrooms adjacent to the large pavilion at First Choice Bank Gateway in Pontotoc. (Billy) Kidd Construction submitted a bid of $48,500 on the project.
Mayor Peeples said the restrooms will be handicapped assessable. Construction is to be completed by September 30, 2021.
In another matter aldermen unanimously approved applying for a $1-million cap loan which would be used to complete funding to add city sewer services to the newly annexed area along Highway 15 north.
“We’ve applied for a $600,000 CDBG for the project and there’s an additional $750,000 which may be available from the federal American Rescue Plan,” Mayor Peeples said. “The projected cost is $1.6-million and the cap loan would be used to provide the remaining funds needed to complete the project.”
Mississippi Senator Kathy Chism attended the July 6 meeting and briefly addressed the new board, which includes four new members.
“I just wanted to welcome you and offer my services if I can be of help to the city of Pontotoc,” Chism said. “I know that completion of Highway 15 is a major concern and I’ve been talking with Northern District Highway Commissioner John Caldwell to see where we could find more funding, possibly some federal grants.”
Aldermen took under advisement a request for a street light at 475 South Liberty, by request of home owner.
Other new business items approved by the board included:
-to give Dixie Regional Library System their annual funding of $10,000.00 from tourism;
-election of Ward Four Alderman David Anderson as Vice Mayor for the 2021-2025 term;
-election of Mayor Bob Peeples as voting delegate and Alderman David Anderson as alternate voting delegate for Mississippi Municipal League (MML) 2021 election;
-approve the the Resolution Appointing Mississippi Municipal League 2021 Voting Delegates for the City of Pontotoc as Bob Peeples and David Anderson;
-building plans for commercial storage units for Colby Bollinger at 345 Old Oak Circle, Pontotoc, MS 38863;
-to advertise for bids to replace storm drains on Coffee and College Street.
-additional funding to the Chamber in the amount of $203.30 for the event rental at the pavilion.
-to re-appoint Bobby McGee to the Board of Directors for the BM&O Rails-to-Trails for another term.
Consent agenda items approved included:
Authorize and approve June 2021 payroll in the amount of $431,231.38.
Authorize and approve water adjustments.
Authorize and approve for gas rates effective July 1, 2021 at &7.56. This rate is based on an O&M of $4.00 and a PGA of $3.56.
Authorize and approve for Tim Gunter to attend the MAGPPA Reverse Trade Show in Pearl Mississippi from July 19-20, 2021. (travel and per diem reimbursement.)
Authorize and approve for Lt. Nathan Gregory to attend Mississippi Law Enforcement Command College on July 25-30 at the University of Mississippi in Oxford. (travel by city vehicle)
Authorize and approve to send Bob Peeples, Jeff Stafford, Lena Chewe, Jimmy Smith, Joe Didonna, David Anderson, Brad Cornelison, and Lance Martin to attend the MML Conference in Biloxi.
Authorize and approve the reappointment of employees of the Gas Department as Follows: Rusty Collums, David Owen, Terri Flaherty, Terry Donaldson, Valeri Watts, Randy Miller, Erick Pettit, Rickey Armstrong, Patrick McBrayer, Donna Butler, James Rainer, Johnny Kidd, Dustin Simmons, Jonathan Robertson, William Duke, Christy Staser, Bailey McBrayer, and Micheal Simmons;
Authorize and approve the reappointment of Jessica McLevain to City Clerk.
Authorize and approve the reappointment of Micheal Kelly to City Mechanic.
Authorize and approve the reappointment of Tim Gunter to Purchasing Agent.
Authorize and approve the reappointment of Terry Williamson to Building Inspector.
Authorize and approve the reappointment of employees of the Fire Department as follows: Lance Martin, Robert Hooker, Jeremy Maxey, Bradd Ball, Christopher Golden, Jacob Bramlett, Walter White, Tucker Cowsert, Jarrod Duff, Jonathan Weatherly, Robert O’Callaghan, Taylor Lyons, James Wright, Jonathan Salmon, John Brown, and Kyle Horton.
Authorize and approve the reappointment of employees of the Water Department as follows: Williams Roberts, Thomas Caldwell, Jeremy Moore, Thural Tutor, Brennon Ward, Jamie Culpepper, Kristen Washington, Dawson Stegall.
Authorize and approve the reappointment of employees of the Street Department as follows: Barry Crawford, Keith Holladay, Evan Corder, David Jamison, Robert Wilder, John Flemons, Glen Golden, David Jamison Jr.
Authorize and approve the reappointment of employees of the Sewer Department as follows: Terry Conlee, Ryan Lee, Phil Lee, Nick Owens, Nathan Owens, William C. Roberts.
Authorize and approve the reappointment of employees of the Police Department as follows: Randy Tutor, Kevin Rodgers, Mark Baldwin, Jamie Sappington, Greg Bedford, Alex Fauver, Jason Collier, Kurtis Gregory, Daniel Treadaway, Chance Austin, Jacob Chisholm, Sonya White, Travarious Wheeler, Micheal Mills, Tamika Betts, Colton Tutor, Travis Davis III, Mark Covington, Donnley Smith, Earl Poe, Jeffrey Turner, Eugene Betts, Zachary Holloway, Christopher Henry, Jason Myers, Michael Coxey.
Authorize and approve the reappointment of the City Attorney and part time City Judge to The Honorable Brad Cornelison.
Authorize and approve the reappointment of the City Judge to Judge Greg Brown.
Authorize and approve the reappointment of employees of the Park and Rec as follows: Terry Farr, Jeremy Boone, Douglas Smith, Casey Collums, Kevin Cooley, Jaigen McKnight.
Authorize and approve the reappointment of the Howard Stafford Park Care Taker to Bobby Tutor.