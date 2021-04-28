At the April 20 meeting Pontotoc Aldermen unanimously approved a motion to apply for a CAP loan as an additional source of funding for expansion of the city sewer system into the newly annexed area along Highway 15 north.
The city has already applied for a $600,000 CDBG for the proposed sewer expansion project.
Mayor Bob Peeples told aldermen that the city received $1.4-million from the recently passed federal American Rescue Plan monies.
"We're still awaiting the rules and regulations to see just what those federal funds can be used for," Peeples said.
The board last week also approved ESI's bid for engineering services for the CAP loan project.
In other business the board awarded a contract for annual trenching and boring to Tim Buchanan (DBA HydroPlus), being the lowest and best bid.
In new business the board heard from Pontotoc resident Pam White who urged the board to improve parking accessibility for the handicapped at Terry Chewe Sportsplex.
"Fields five and six where the T-ball and little ones play, there's no handicapped parking or accessibility whatsoever," White told the board. "It's very crowded, the parking situation is awful and right now handicapped folks can't park or get dropped off close to the field."
"There's lots of us grandmothers with walking problems who can't walk up to the fields."
Pontotoc Park and Recreation Director Terry Farr agreed with White's assessment of the parking problems and accessibility issues presented by those two fields which are located on the park's highest ground.
"All that traffic jams up out there, especially as some games are about to end and others begin," Farr said. "And it gets worse when someone parks and blocks the road for everyone. But we'll come up with something to keep those drives open that come up to the backstops."
On Thursday (April 22) Farr announced that drop-off and pick-up turn arounds have been marked off at fields 5 and 6.
"Handicapped folks can be dropped off close to the backstop but everyone will have to obey the signs and not block those two driveways," Farr said. "And folks with handicap tags can park by the no parking signs. (Pictures and a more detailed parking plan for the handicapped at those two fields is available on page 2A of today's paper.)
Aldermen also heard from resident Allison Patterson who complained of field and equipment conditions at the Hansberger softball fields.
"The field conditions out there look the same, if not worse, than years before and I don't know why we don't have more tournaments here," Patterson commented.
"There are holes in the nets (backstop), holes in the outfield, no scoreboards and the bathroom out there stops up," Patterson said. "And they need new equipment, and girls' stuff is not as new as the boys."
Park Director Farr did not agree with many of Patterson's assessments.
"First of all we do the same for both boys and girls that play in Pontotoc Park and Rec, we don't play favorites with equipment or anything else," Farr said. "We do for everyone, no exceptions."
"But our main concern is for the boys and girls who play in our park and rec programs out there," Farr said. "We work on the fields every day and we have problems when it rains a lot, just like anywhere else."
"I don't know of any holes in the outfield area," Farr said. "We are having trouble with that hillside again but that's outside the fence."
Mayor Peeples said that the park and rec program strives to do the best possible with the monies available.
"We don't have the ad valorem taxes that bring in more money as other places," Peeples said. "Park and rec budget is about $600,000 and their fees only produce about $150,00 each year."
"The county chips in $100,000, we have $200,000 from tourism taxes and we get $150,000 from the general fund."
"But scoreboards and wiring are about $9,000 for each field and we can't afford them."
"We work to keep the participation fees down to $50 per child, because a lot of folks have large families," Peeples said. "Our folks work to keep the fields maintained, but our resources are limited right now for a lot of new improvements."
In other business, aldermen voted to allow Chasey Guerin to operate concessions this season at Hansberger Park and Melodie Davis agreed to operate concessions at Terry Chewe Sportsplex.
The board approved to purchase softball and baseball trophies at a cost of $1,269.28 from K2A Awards, being the lowest price.
Aldermen approved an additional $5,000 in funding for the Pontotoc County Chamber of Commerce (from tourism) for a summer concert series.
The board also approved to purchase speakers for the poles on Main Street (out of tourism funds) from Sweet Sounds.
Aldermen also approved their annual $500 in funding for the Pontotoc American Legion Senior Baseball team.
Consent agenda items approved included:
-Natural gas rates effective May 1, 2021 at $8.43;
-sending Zackary Holloway to the annual K9 certification in Di'Iberville, MS, June 6-11. Food and travel reimbursement.
-approved meal and mileage reimbursement for Tim Roberts, Terry Conlee, Jeremy Moore and Nick Owen to the MSRWA Management and Technical Conference in Biloxi June 1-3;
-to use city credit card to purchase Armorer Tool Kit for firearms instructor at price of $99.99;
-refund Melissa McCullan for sponsorship that was turned in late to park and rec in the amount of $200;
-travel and meal per diem reimbursement to send Rusty Collums, Jessica McLevain and Terri Flaherty to the Natural Gas Conference in Orange Bearch, Alabama July 6-9, 2021.