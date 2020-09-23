At the September 15 recessed meeting the Pontotoc Board of Aldermen approved a fiscal year 2020-2021 budget totaling $15,640,993.00. The new budget is effective October 1, 2020.
The board also approved a three percent pay increase for all City of Pontotoc employees.
“I’m pleased with the budget we’ve adopted, it’s conservative, and I believe revenues will increase this coming year,” said Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples. “This will be the second year of the internet sales tax rebate monies, which is being phased in over three years to the cities, which will help revenues. Sales tax collections held up good this past year and we’re confident they will be even better in 2021.”
“There is also some CARES Act money which we’re applying for and we’re hoping to do a lot more paving of city street this coming year,” Peeples added.
At the meeting the board approved the setting of the millage for the city of Pontotoc and the Pontotoc Municipal Separate School District FY21 at 51.42 mills, a decrease from FY 2020 which was 53.63 mills. The cost of a mill was set at $74,888.28.
The board also approved the adoption of the assessed values of real, personal, auto and mobile homes as assessed by the Pontotoc County Tax Collector/Assessor.
All revenue generated from that millage supports the Pontotoc Municipal School District. For more than 50 years the city of Pontotoc has operated without property taxes to fund the operation of the city. Revenues for operation of the city are funded through service fees, sales tax returns, utility fees, and tourism sales taxes.
In other new business aldermen approved the purchase of five new grills for Howard Stafford Park. The grills, costing $199 each, will be paid for out of tourism funds.
Aldermen also approved the purchase of a four foot by 24-foot extension for the stage at the large pavilion at the First Choice Bank Gateway. The cost of the stage extension is $7,155 and is being purchased from Educational Furniture, who provided the original pieces of the current stage.
“Our pavilion stage was twelve by twenty-four feet and all the bands require sixteen by twenty-four stages, so this will accommodate more entertainers requests,” Peeples said.
In a single source emergency request aldermen approved a motion for emergency repair to well number five by Parks and Parks Well Service.
“There’s a dangerous shortage somewhere and it’s urgent we get it repaired,” Peeples explained. “Whatever happened fried the computer board, the power has been shut off but it’s still getting a large voltage from somewhere.”
Aldermen also approved long lists from each city department identifying obsolete and broken assets to be removed from the city’s asset list and now consider them surplus property.
The board also approved a list of vehicles and equipment to be removed from the city’s asset list and be sold at auction at the Pontotoc County Agri Center on September 19.
Aldermen approved a motion to begin charging a $50 deposit for rental of the cabin at Howard Stafford Park. Once the cabin has been inspected when visitors leave the deposit is refundable.
In another item, the board approved the usage of change drawers at the Park and Rec Department. All drawers will be balanced at the end of the day.
Consent agenda items approved included:
-Natural gas rates effective October 1, 2020, at a rate of $6.95, based on an O&M of $4.00 and a PGA of $2.95;
-sending Valeri Watts, Jessica McLevain and Terry Flaherty to Jackson on Dec. 8-11, 2020, for election training.
-sending Mark Henry to the MS Delta Law Enforcement Training Center in Moorehead, MS, Sept. 27-October 1, 2020, at the cost of $300